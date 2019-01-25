Trump Agrees to Re-Open Government……Temporarily

President Trump announced today (Friday) that he will finally re-open the government…sort of. He’s endorsing a short-term funding bill that will re-open the government, but that doesn’t exactly end the shutdown. As you probably know, the government has been operating under a partial shutdown since December 21st. Trump said “I am very proud to announce today that we have reached a deal to end the shutdown and reopen the federal government.” The bill doesn’t include any money to build that wall.

What the bill would do is allocate $1.3 billion for border security, and keep the government open until February 15th. The thing is, Trump says he’s still planning to work out a deal that would include funding for his border wall. And if said deal is not reached, he said “the government will either shut down on February 15th, again, or I will use the powers afforded to me under the laws and the Constitution … to address this emergency.”

More at RollingStone

