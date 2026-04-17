LISTEN TO THE BEAT ALL WEEKEND TO SEE CHRIS AND USHER LIVE

Source: Courtesy / Live Nation

Source: DMV’s The Move / DMV’s The Move

The energy in the Metroplex is about to hit another level as R&B superstars Chris Brown and Usher are set to take over AT&T Stadium on September October 10th. Two generations of hitmakers, countless chart-toppers, and a catalog full of anthems are colliding for one unforgettable night in the heart of Dallas-Fort Worth.

From Usher’s timeless classics like “Yeah!” and “U Got It Bad” to Chris Brown’s high-energy hits like “Run It!” and “No Guidance,” fans can expect a full-blown experience — not just a concert, but a production packed with lights, choreography, and nonstop vibes. This is the type of show that brings the entire city together, from day-one R&B lovers to a new generation raised on both icons.

And if you’re trying to be in the building, there’s only one way to lock in your spot — 97.9 The Beat has the exclusive hookup. That’s right, The Beat is the ONLY station in DFW with tickets, and they’re giving listeners a chance to win all weekend long.

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Every hour, on the hour, listeners have a shot to call in and score their way into one of the biggest shows of the year. Whether you’re riding through the city, posted at home, or outside with the crew, you’ll want to keep it locked on 97.9 The Beat because every hour is another opportunity to win.

This isn’t just another giveaway — it’s a full-on moment for the culture. The countdown to October 10th is officially on, and DFW is already buzzing. One stage, two legends, and a city ready to show out.

Make sure your phone is ready… because when that cue hits, it’s go time.

You would think that they would have more songs together because of their Long careers – BUT they did put together a home run with this one –

LISTEN TO THE BEAT THIS WEEKEND AT THESE TIMES TO WIN YOUR TICKETS TO SEE THEM IN CONCERT AT ATNT STADIUM

SATURDAY – 1OAM – 1PM – 3PM – 7PM – 8PM

SUNDAY – 10AM – 12PM – 2PM – 4PM – 7PM