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Usher & Chris Brown Tour Dates Drop For R&B Stadium Tour

Usher & Chris Brown Tour Dates Drop For R&B Stadium Tour

Tour dates just dropped for Usher and Chris Brown's 'Raymond & Brown' Stadium Tour. Here's the full schedule.

Published on April 14, 2026
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The moment R&B fans have been waiting for is finally here. On April 10, 2026, Usher Raymond and Chris Brown made an announcement that broke the internet. They announced their upcoming joint tour, cleverly titled the R&B Tour, representing Raymond & Brown. A double entendre honoring both the genre and their last names.

TRENDING: Usher & Chris Brown Announce Joint “Raymond & Brown” Tour

The Raymond & Brown tour signals a unified front from the two artists, celebrating their shared influence on the music industry.

Check out all the tour dates for the R&B Stadium tour. Make sure you get your tickets because they will go fast!

TRENDING: 25 Chris Brown and Usher Setlist Predictions for R&B Tour

June 26 – Denver, CO

June 30 – Minneappolis, MIN

July 2 – Detroit, MI

July 3 – Detroit, MI

July 7 – Cleveland, OH

July 10 – Washington City, DC

July 17- Charlotte, NC

July 21 – St. Louis, MO

July 25 – Nashville TN

July 28 – Birmingham, AL

August 1 – Syracuse, NY

August 7 – New Jersey, NJ

Aug 8 – New Jersey, NJ

August 11 – Toronto, ON

August 12 – Toronto, ON

August 17 – Boston, MA

August 21 – Chicago, IL

August 28 – San Francisco, CA

September 5 – Las Vegas, NV

September 10 – Dallas, TX

September 25 – Los Angeles, CA

September 26 – Los Angeles, CA

September 29 – Glendale, AZ

October 3 – El Paso, TX

October 5 – San Antonio, TX

October 9 – Houston, TX

November 7 – Atlanta, GA

November 8 – Atlanta, GA

November 20 – New Orleans, LA

December 3 – Miami Gardens, FL

December 11 – Tampa, FL

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