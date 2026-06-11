FIFA Fan Fest At FairPark: Know Before You Go

Source: General / FIFA The FIFA World Cup officially begings today and FIFA Fan Fest is coming to Fair Park. As fans enjoy multiple large screens, concessions, and other amenities at the venue that can hold up to 35,000 people. Here’s what you can expect and things you need to know before you go.

TICKETS:

General Admission: FREE

GA+: $50, this comes with preferred viewing in the pavilion + lounge access with AC restroom and private bar

Legend: Box seats, waiter service, exclusive lounges

Limit 8 tickets per day TRENDING: Join FIFA Fanfestival Dallas For FREE

Hours June 11 – July 1934 days of festivals Opens 1 hour before the first match and closes 1 hour after the match Closed On: July 8

July 12

July 13

July 16

July 17 Check daily opening hours at fanfestdallas.com or dallasfwc26.com

Getting to Fairpark Parking: $25 online, $30 at the gate, 6,000 spaces in lots 11, 13 & 15 on Fitzburg Avenue TRENDING: Dallas 2026 FIFA World Cup Transportation Plan

Rideshare: pickup/dropoff in Lot 12 between Washington St. and McKenzie St.

DART: Fair Park on MLK Station (about a 1 mile walk)

Bike Parking: Available in lot 8

Food & Beverages outside foods and beverages are not permitted

Bring your own empty water bottle to fill up

soft drinks and alcoholic beverages available for purchase

food from a wide variety of vendors

cashless event

Bags Allowed Clear Bags: No larger than 12 x 6 x 12 Clear, resealable one-gallon bag Small clutch bag: no larger than 4.5 x 6.5 (even if not clear)