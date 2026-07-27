Best HBCUs in 2026: Top-Ranked Historically Black Colleges
- HBCUs are ranked on metrics like retention, graduation rates, social mobility, and affordability.
- The top 25 HBCUs are shaping Black excellence, with Spelman, Howard, and Morehouse leading the list.
- Choosing the right HBCU is crucial, as they offer unique cultural experiences and support for Black students.
The only thing that matters more than choosing to attend an HBCU is making sure you choose the one that’s right for you. Honestly, picking a college can feel like an endless scroll through Netflix- way too many options. It’s overwhelming, high stakes, and everyone has an opinion.
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HBCUs aren’t just about degrees; they’re about culture, community, and legacy. A recent ranking of HBCUs was just released by U.S. News & World Report for 2026. This list isn’t just some random bragging rights; these schools are measured on retention, graduation rates, social mobility, and affordability. These schools don’t just show who’s popular but who’s actually moving the needle for their students and communities, and how these schools help students from lower backgrounds level up.
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Here is the 2026 top 25 HBCUs shaping black excellence ranked in order:
Spelman College
Located in Atlanta, GA
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Howard University
Located in Washington, DC
Morehouse College
Located in Atlanta, GA
Tuskegee University
Located in Tuskegee, AL
Florida A&M University
Located in Tallahassee, FL
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Xavier University of Louisiana
Located in New Orleans, LA
Hampton University
Located in Hampton, VA
North Carolina A&T State University
Located in Greensboro, NC
Morgan State University
Located in Baltimore, MD
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Delaware State University
Located in Dover, DE
Bowie State University
Located in Bowie, MD
Virginia State University
Located in Petersburg, VA
Claflin University
Located in Orangeburg, SC
North Carolina Central University
Located in Durham, NC
Jackson State University
Located in Jackson, MS
Clark Atlanta University
Located in Atlanta, GA
Dillard University
Located in New Orleans, LA
Elizabeth City State University
Located in Elizabeth City, NC
Lincoln University
Located in Lincoln University, PA
Prairie View A&M University
Located in Prairie View, TX
University of the District of Columbia
Located in Washington, DC
Fisk University
Located in Nashville, TN
University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Located in Princess Anne, MD
Winston-Salem State University
Located in Winston-Salem, NC
Fayetteville State University
Located in Fayetteville, NC
Best HBCUs in 2026: Top-Ranked Historically Black Colleges was originally published on blackamericaweb.com