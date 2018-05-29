Bloods , gang

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Posted May 29, 2018

1. The Game

Nick Cannon And 2K Host Premiere Party For NBA2K14 Video Game Source:Getty

Compton, California

2. 6ix9ine

tekashi Source:Getty

Brooklyn, New York

3. Gucci Mane

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 05, 2017 Source:Getty

Atlanta, Georgia

4. Boogotti Kasino

Boogotti Kasino Source:Boogotti Kasino

Ft. Worth, TX

5. Mack 10

How The West Was Won Live In Concert - Irvine, CA Source:Getty

Inglewood, California

6. DJ Quik

'ALL EYEZ ON ME' Premiere Source:Getty

Compton, California

7. B-Real (Cypress Hill)

Cypress Hill is a rap group that has done what few others seem to have been able to do: have a long Source:Getty

Los Angeles, CA

8. Lil Wayne

The video for Nicki Minaj’s track No Frauds, featuring Drake and Lil Wayne Source:WENN

New Orleans, LA

9. Birdman

2014 BET Hip Hop Awards - Show Source:Getty

New Orleans, LA

10. Young M.A.

Fabolous And Jadakiss Host SL Lounge Source:Getty

Brooklyn, NY

11. Y.G.

Playground Festival - Irvine, CA - Day 2 Source:Getty

Compton, CA

12. Jim Jones

Slow Bucks Birthday Celebration Hosted by Kenny Burns, Juelz Santana And Jim Jones Source:Getty

Harlem, NY

13. Jay Rock

Jay Rock Source:TDE Records

Los Angeles, CA

14. Cardi B

HOT 97 Summer Jam 2017 Source:Getty

The Bronx, New York

15. Trippie Redd

Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles - May 18, 2018 Source:Getty

Canton, OH

16. Sauce Walka

Sauce Walka Source:Sauce Twinz

Houston, TX

17. Young Thug

Philipp Plein - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

Atlanta, GA

18. Hitman Holla

View this post on Instagram

Wen he want her but she want you 😏

A post shared by hitmanholla (@hitmanholla) on

