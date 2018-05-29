Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)

1. The GameSource:Getty
Compton, California
2. 6ix9ineSource:Getty
Brooklyn, New York
3. Gucci ManeSource:Getty
Atlanta, Georgia
4. Boogotti KasinoSource:Boogotti Kasino
Ft. Worth, TX
5. Mack 10Source:Getty
Inglewood, California
6. DJ QuikSource:Getty
Compton, California
7. B-Real (Cypress Hill)Source:Getty
Los Angeles, CA
8. Lil WayneSource:WENN
New Orleans, LA
9. BirdmanSource:Getty
New Orleans, LA
10. Young M.A.Source:Getty
Brooklyn, NY
11. Y.G.Source:Getty
Compton, CA
12. Jim JonesSource:Getty
Harlem, NY
13. Jay RockSource:TDE Records
Los Angeles, CA
14. Cardi BSource:Getty
The Bronx, New York
15. Trippie ReddSource:Getty
Canton, OH
16. Sauce WalkaSource:Sauce Twinz
Houston, TX
17. Young ThugSource:Getty
Atlanta, GA