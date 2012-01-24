Contact Us

Phone: 972-331-5400

Fax: 972-331-5560

Request Line/Contests: 844-787-1979

Studio Fax Line: 972-331-5560

Address: 13760 Noel Rd #1100, Dallas, TX 75240

Email Us Now: sblanton@radio-one.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/979thebeat

Instagram: www.instagram.com/979thebeat

Twitter: www.twitter.com/979thebeat

FCC Public File Contact: Publicfilecontact@radio-one.com

Love our station? Love solving problems and creating solutions?

You may find you love working here too!



CLICK THIS LINK FOR YOUR 1ST INTERVIEW. Online Sales Talent Interview

THE ONLINE QUESTIONNAIRE SHOULD ONLY TAKE ABOUT 30 MINUTES.