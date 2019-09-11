Music Promo – Payment

Music Promo
Please follow the steps below to complete your order and get started.

  1. Click the “Buy” link below to submit payment. You’ll be taken to a secure site to pay online. IMPORTANT: For “Amount To Pay” put the amount based on the package you want (example: $250, $500, or $1,000). For “Market Name” put DALLAS. For “Notes” put “ARTIST MUSIC PROMO.”
  2. Forward your payment confirmation to our Sales Assistant at nahouston@radio-one.com along with the assets for the package you want:
    a. $250 Package – Email in your album art AND Instagram name (so we can tag you). Your post will go live within 48 hours.
    b. $500 Package – Email in your album art AND a link to your music video (YouTube) AND your Instagram name (so we can tag you). If you don’t have a video, we can create one for you if you send in your album art AND an mp3 file. After payment is received, we’ll request the rest of the info needed for the Music Promo Post on our website. Your post will go live within 48 hours.
    c. $1000 Package – Email in your album art AND link to your music video. Your post will go live within 48 hours. For your in-station video interview, you’ll be contacted shortly after to set up an appointment.
  3. 48 hours after your music promo goes live, you’ll receive a recap of how it performed (how many likes/views/reach/etc you got).

97.9 The Beat - Artist Promo

REMEMBER: For “Amount To Pay” put the amount based on the package you want (example: $250, $500, or $1,000). For “Market Name” put DALLAS. For “Notes” put “ARTIST MUSIC PROMO.”
