Here’s how to listen 97.9 The Beat on your Amazon Echo or Dot device.

The Latest:

How To Listen To 97.9 The Beat On Your Amazon Echo

A Serial Rapist Is On The Loose In Dallas [VIDEO]

Domestic Abuse Allegation Won’t Go Away As Keith Ellison’s Campaign Heads To Finish Line

Judge On Antwon Rose Case Removed After Not Defending The Officer Who Shot The 17-Year-Old

Black Texas Police Officer On Trial For Shooting A Man With His Hands Up In The Back

Snoop Dogg Rips Into Kanye For Loving Trump: ‘F**k You!’

DC Reunion Part 2! Beyonce Reunites With Latavia At On The Run II [PHOTOS]

Lil Wayne’s Daughter Just Set The Tone

Plies Getting Arrested Caught On Camera (Parental Advisory)

Bye, ESPN! Jemele Hill Has A New Job And It’s With LeBron James

Also On 97.9 The Beat: