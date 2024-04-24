Breaking: Bowie High School Shooting Reported In Arlington,Texas

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Arlington police authorities have confirmed that one individual was transported to a local hospital as reported by WFAA.

Bowie High School has announced on social media that there has been a delay in dismissal and that all people are safe on campus.

WFAA reports the police from Mansfield have also arrived at the location.

A reunification location has been set up at the Arlington ISD Athletics and Aquatics Center, 1001 E. Division Street, according to the Arlington police. Still, they’re advising folks not to go to that particular school.

Arlington Independent School District has announced that they will be busing all students to the reunification center and will make an announcement regarding student release times. According to the police, lot 11 at AT&T Stadium is accessible for overflow parking during reunions.

Less than two weeks ago, a shooting occurred at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in southeast Dallas. One student was hurt in the incident, and the 17-year-old suspect, who was also a student at the school, was detained.

This is a developing story