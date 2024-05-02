97.9 The Beat Community Events to Attend

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

97.9 The Beat/ Majic 94.5 are always committed serving our community. See our updated list of upcoming events you can catch us at this week and come say hello!

May 4th – Getting My Help – Mental Health Walk

May 4th – Crashing Wilmer Hutchin Prom

May 5th – Arlington Foundation For Excellence

May 10th – Christene Moss Career Day

May 11th – Crashing Roosevelt Prom

May 17th – Career Day at Eagle Ridge Elementary

May 20th – Brown Middle School Basketball Game