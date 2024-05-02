Listen Live
97.9 The Beat Community Events to Attend

Published on May 2, 2024

97.9 Community Graphic

97.9 The Beat/ Majic 94.5 are always committed serving our community. See our updated list of upcoming events you can catch us at this week and come say hello!

May 4th – Getting My Help – Mental Health Walk
May 4th – Crashing Wilmer Hutchin Prom
May 5th – Arlington Foundation For Excellence
May 10th – Christene Moss Career Day
May 11th – Crashing Roosevelt Prom
May 17th – Career Day at Eagle Ridge Elementary
May 20th – Brown Middle School Basketball Game
