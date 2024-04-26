Pop Out At The Polls: May 4 Election Checklist

We’re dancing all the way to the polls for the May 4 uniform election! 2024 is a big year for politics whether people are “into that sort of thing” or not. This year will set the tone for Texas and America as we appoint new officials to represent us at the decision table. So strap on your Cowboy boots and let’s get er’ done! There’s still time to get a head start as early voting ends next Tuesday, April 30.

What’s on the Ballot?

Not sure what’s on the ballot? No problem! Click your county below for a complete list of positions and seats available.

List Courtesy of NBC DFW

Bond Propositions

Did you know there are 200 bond elections across the state? A lot of these are from local school districts, water districts, and neighborhoods in North Texas.

Appraisal District Board Members

Check My Voter Registration Status

The last day to register to vote was on Thursday, April 4. Make sure you are up to date on your registration at Texas.gov. If your information is not current, you will not be eligible to vote. You can however, get a head start and register for the next election.

What I Need To Vote

According to VoteTexas.com, here are the only acceptable forms of identification.

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

With the exception of the U.S. Citizenship Certificate, which does not expire, for voters aged 18-69, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place. For voters aged 70 or older, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.

Election Identification Certificates are available from DPS driver license offices during regular business hours. Find mobile station locations here.

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess one of the forms of acceptable photo ID and cannot reasonably obtain one:

copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate; copy of or original current utility bill; copy of or original bank statement; copy of or original government check; copy of or original paycheck; or copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).



After presenting one of the forms of supporting ID listed above, the voter must execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.

Find A Voting Poll Near Me

There’s a polling place on almost every corner! They opened at 7 A.M. and will close at 7 P.M.

Find somewhere safe, convenient, and accessible to vote near you by visiting My Voter Portal on the Texas Secretary of State website!

Steps:

Inside the ‘Am I Registered’ tab click ‘Search Critera’ Type in your information accordingly, hit Enter. Under ‘Upcoming Elections’ Select Election Available for Polling Locations. Find the poll closest to you!

Mail in ballot

Don’t wait too late! To mail in your ballot it MUST be postmarked by 7 p.m. VoteTexas.org says you must provide ONE of the following numbers on your ABBM:

(1) Texas Driver’s License, Texas Personal Identification Number or Election Identification Certificate Number issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (NOT your voter registration VUID number);

OR

(2) If you have not been issued one of the numbers above, the last 4 digits of your Social Security Number.

If you have not been issued a Texas Driver’s License, Texas Personal Identification Number or Texas Election Identification Certificate Number or a Social Security Number, you must indicate so by checking the appropriate box on the ABBM.

FREE RIDES TO VOTE

If you’ve read this far, it means you’re serious about having your voice heard. We want to make sure there’s absolutely NO room for excuses, so here’s a list of FREE rides to a polling place near you!

DART

DART provides free transportation to polling locations within the DART Service Area on May 4, 2024.

Voters can ride at no charge on all DART buses, trains, GoLink, the Dallas Streetcar, Paratransit Services, and the TRE between EBJ Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station.

On May 4, which is election day, riders must show a valid voter registration card to ride for free.

GoLink riders can use promo code VOTE54 at checkout for a complimentary Adult Local Day Pass in the DART GoPass app on May 4 only.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays s9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack