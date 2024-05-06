DFW Career Fair: Know Before You go

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

We are excited for you to attend the DFW Career Fair on May 8th, 2024, from 11am-3pm at UNT Dallas at the Student Center (Building 10 on map). All attendees must park in Parking Lot 1 and Parking Lot 2 on the campus and no permit is required.

Attendees are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume and dress professionally, as there will be opportunities for interviews with employers. Come prepared to network and engage with the amazing employers we have for the day.

Below is the schedule for the workshops that will be held at the DFW Career Fair:

11:15am – 11:45am: Resume Writing Workshop – DIY Influence (Julie Morris)

12pm – 12:45pm: Mental Health Support – Life Enhancement Services

1pm – 1:45pm: Financial Literacy -Zan Wesley Holmes COC (Frances Smith)

2pm – 2:45pm: Interview Skills – OneTen (Courtney Paige)

To claim the free laptop for your household, please complete this form and you will be contacted for next steps: Free Laptop and Wi-Fi Connection (office.com)

You must complete the form and program to claim. Limit 1 per household. Laptops WILL NOT be distributed at this event.

Please visit the booth for more details if you have further questions. Can’t wait to see you there!