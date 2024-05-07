In rather unsettling news, a shooting has been reported outside the Toronto home of rapper Drake this morning.
As reported by CBC News and CityNews, the shooting happened at around 2:10am EST in Toronto’s Bridle Path neighborhood. Officers were called to Park Lane Circle, near the corner of Bayview and Lawrence Avenues.
Toronto Police found a man badly injured on the scene. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police confirmed that it was not Drake who was shot.
Police say a suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. So far, there’s no info on the suspect or the vehicle. The area has been taped off in the meantime, and no further details have been released.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
News of the shooting comes as Drake is involved in a public rap feud with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar over the past few weeks. The cover art of Lamar’s recent track, “Not Like Us,” features a Google Maps image of Drake’s home with sex offender location pins. The image backs up the Compton MC’s claims of Drake being a pedophile, which the Toronto MC denied.
It has not been proven if the beef has any connection to the shooting.
This is a developing story.
Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home was originally published on hiphopnc.com
-
DFW Career Fair- Registration
-
Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
Who Is The Richest Black Woman In The World?
-
Chris Brown Has Just Chosen Between The Kendrick & Drake Beef
-
Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)
-
No More City Girls Music In 2024
-
You're Invited To The Largest Career Event DFW Has Ever Seen!