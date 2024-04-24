Dallas Wings to Play Future Games at Kay Bailey Hutchison Center in 2026

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

In a 15-year deal the Dallas Wings will begin playing in the refurbished Dallas Memorial arena at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in 2026, according to today’s approval by the City of Dallas Council Members.

This news comes after the wings announced Monday that the first time in franchise history the 2024 season tickets have completely sold out. Season ticket holders own almost 40% of the 6,251 seats available at Arlington’s College Park Center, the team’s current home.

“Dallas is the place to be right now – for residents, for businesses, and for professional sports teams

and their fans,” said Mayor Johnson. “This deal has been a top priority for us because we know the

Dallas Wings will soar in the city they represent. We will be thrilled to welcome the Wings to the heart

of our city – and we are even more excited to see this franchise anchor our new convention center

district that will transform downtown Dallas for decades to come.”

The Dallas Wings have made it to the WNBA playoffs five times in their first eight seasons, with a semifinal appearance in 2023 being their most recent.

The City of Dallas and the Dallas Wings plan to formally release further information following WNBA

league approval and the finalization of agreements.