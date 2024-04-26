Erica Banks, Derrick “I Ain’t Fresh” Lambert Collab In New Song

The “Flow Queen” Erica Banks is back with another banger! Her new song “I Ain’t Fresh” features a sample from 40-year-old viral sensation Derrick Lambert, who also co-starred in the music video! Last month, the Arkansas native and Dallas resident was out for a quick food run when a group of women told him his style was ‘not giving.’

One week later, Lambert landed his first ad campaign after catching the attention of Lifted Research Group (LRG). Next thing you know he’s in photoshoots, ads, and shopping sprees!

Now his stardom is going to the next level as his viral video was used in Banks new song and is the official title! The music video has already gained 60k views in less than 24 hours and is the #34 Trending Video on YouTube!

