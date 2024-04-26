Listen Live
Music

Erica Banks, Derrick “I Ain’t Fresh” Lambert Collab In New Song

Published on April 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The “Flow Queen” Erica Banks is back with another banger! Her new song “I Ain’t Fresh” features a sample from 40-year-old viral sensation Derrick Lambert, who also co-starred in the music video! Last month, the Arkansas native and Dallas resident was out for a quick food run when a group of women told him his style was ‘not giving.’

One week later, Lambert landed his first ad campaign after catching the attention of Lifted Research Group (LRG). Next thing you know he’s in photoshoots, ads, and shopping sprees!

Now his stardom is going to the next level as his viral video was used in Banks new song and is the official title! The music video has already gained 60k views in less than 24 hours and is the #34 Trending Video on YouTube!

The Kickback w/ Jazzi  Black Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack 

 

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Erica Banks

More from 97.9 The Beat
Trending
18 items
Entertainment

50 Cent Opens Sprawling 985,000 Square-Foot G-Unit Studios In Shreveport, Social Media Salutes

News

Moon Man Down: Kid Cudi Breaks Foot Jumping Off Coachella Stage

7 items
Sports

Sons Of Former NFL Players Who Are In The 2024 NFL Draft

National

Increases To The Child Care And Development Block Grant Were Helpful, But Consistent Funding Is Needed

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close