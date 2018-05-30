crip , rapper

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Posted May 30, 2018

1. Bobby Shmurda

Bobby Shmurda Source:Getty

Brooklyn, NY

2. Snoop Dogg

Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams Source:Getty

Long Beach, CA

3. Jeezy

Trey Songz Album Release Party At Compound Source:Getty

Atlanta, GA

4. Nipsey Hussle

All-Star Fashion Night Tip Off Benefiting Athletes vs. Cancer Source:Getty

Los Angeles, CA

5. Solo Lucci

Solo Lucci Source:Courtesy RCA Records

Ft. Worth, TX

6. MC Eiht

City Parks Foundation SummerStage Presents Rock Steady Crew 40th Anniversary Source:Getty

Compton, CA

7. C. Struggs

C. Struggs Source:Courtesy of Mista ATM

Dallas, TX

8. Glasses Malone

93.5 KDAY Krush Groove Concert - Universal City, CA Source:Getty

Los Angeles, CA

9. Warren G

VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers - Arrivals Source:Getty

Long Beach, CA

10. Eazy-E

Eazy-E Portrait Session Source:Getty

Compton, CA

11. Tray Deee (of The Eastsidaz)

The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Season 9 Source:Getty

Long Beach, CA

12. Goldie Loc (of The Eastsidaz)

93.5 KDAY Presents Krush Groove 2014 Source:Getty

Long Beach, CA

13. Coolio

28th Annual ASCAP Rhythm And Soul Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Los Angeles, CA

14. WC (of the Westside Connection)

Krush Groove 2018 Source:Getty

Los Angeles, CA

15. Afroman

Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back Premiere Source:Getty

Los Angeles, CA

16. MC Ren (of N.W.A.)

31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room Source:Getty

Compton, CA

17. Schoolboy Q

2016 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1 Source:Getty

Los Angeles, CA

18. Jayo Felony

93.5 KDAY Krush Groove Concert Source:Getty

San Diego, CA

19. 03 Greedo

Trap House Clothing & Laced South Bay Presents TRAP ALL STAR FEST Source:Getty

Los Angeles, CA

20. Yella Beezy

Yella Beezy at 97.9 The Beat's Spring Fest 2018 Source:Radio One

21. G Perico

G Perico Source:Radio One
