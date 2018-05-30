Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

1. Bobby ShmurdaSource:Getty
Brooklyn, NY
2. Snoop DoggSource:Getty
Long Beach, CA
3. JeezySource:Getty
Atlanta, GA
4. Nipsey HussleSource:Getty
Los Angeles, CA
5. Solo LucciSource:Courtesy RCA Records
Ft. Worth, TX
6. MC EihtSource:Getty
Compton, CA
7. C. StruggsSource:Courtesy of Mista ATM
Dallas, TX
8. Glasses MaloneSource:Getty
Los Angeles, CA
9. Warren GSource:Getty
Long Beach, CA
10. Eazy-ESource:Getty
Compton, CA
11. Tray Deee (of The Eastsidaz)Source:Getty
Long Beach, CA
12. Goldie Loc (of The Eastsidaz)Source:Getty
Long Beach, CA
13. CoolioSource:Getty
Los Angeles, CA
14. WC (of the Westside Connection)Source:Getty
Los Angeles, CA
15. AfromanSource:Getty
Los Angeles, CA
16. MC Ren (of N.W.A.)Source:Getty
Compton, CA
17. Schoolboy QSource:Getty
Los Angeles, CA
18. Jayo FelonySource:Getty
San Diego, CA
19. 03 GreedoSource:Getty
Los Angeles, CA