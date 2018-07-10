49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)

1. Erykah BaduSource:Getty
Singer
2. Owen WilsonSource:Getty
Actor
3. Grant HillSource:Getty
Former NBA basketball player for: Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Clippers
4. Post MaloneSource:Getty
Rapper
5. Pam OliverSource:Getty
NFL and NBA sportscaster
6. Kirk FranklinSource:Getty
Gospel singer/producer
7. Trip LeeSource:Getty
Christian rapper
8. C.J. MilesSource:Getty
NBA basketball player for: Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors (current)
9. Paige HurdSource:Getty
Actor (Everybody Hates Chris, Beauty Shop, Cradle 2 The Grave)
10. Melinda GatesSource:Getty
Philanthropist/wife of Microsoft founder Bill Gates
11. Cuban DollSource:Getty
Rapper
12. Yella BeezySource:Radio One
Rapper
13. Dennis RodmanSource:Getty
Former NBA basketball player for: Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks
14. LaMarcus AldridgeSource:Getty
NBA basketball player for: Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs
15. Lil TwistSource:Getty
Rapper
16. Chris BoshSource:Getty
NBA basketball player for: Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat
17. Jill Marie JonesSource:Getty
Actor (Girlfriends)
18. Tim BrownSource:Getty
Former NFL football player for: Los Angeles / Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19. Vanilla IceSource:Getty
Rapper/TV personality
20. David and Tamela MannSource:Getty
Actors
21. UsherSource:Getty
Singer/Actor
22. Selena GomezSource:Getty
Actor/Singer
23. The D.O.C.Source:Radio One
Rapper/Songwriter/Producer
24. Jessica SimpsonSource:Getty
Actor/Singer
25. Luke WilsonSource:Getty
Actor (Blue Streak, Old School, Legally Blonde)
26. DSR (Dirty South Rydaz)Source:Courtesy
Rappers
27. Dorrough MusicSource:Getty
Rapper
28. Kelly ClarksonSource:Getty
Singer/Songwriter
29. Nick JonasSource:Getty
Pop singer
30. Von MillerSource:Getty
NFL football player for: Denver Broncos
31. Lil’ WillSource:Getty
Rapper
32. Demi LovatoSource:Getty
Singer/Actor
33. Ernie BanksSource:Getty
Former MLB baseball player for: Chicago Cubs
34. Brandi MaxiellSource:Getty
Reality TV star (Basketball Wives LA)
35. Clayton KershawSource:Getty
MLB baseball player for: Los Angeles Dodgers
36. Lil Ronny MothaFSource:Getty
Rapper
37. The Dixie ChicksSource:Getty
Music band
38. Charlie BlackmonSource:Getty
MLB baseball player for: Colorado Rockies
39. Solo LucciSource:Courtesy RCA Records
Rapper
40. Lane GarrisonSource:Getty
Actor (Prison Break)
41. Trapboy FreddySource:Radio One
Rapper
42. Ashlee SimpsonSource:Getty
Singer/Songwriter/Actor
43. Fat PimpSource:CS
Rapper
44. Matthew StaffordSource:Getty
NFL football player for: Detroit Lions
45. Go YayoSource:Radio One
Rapper
46. B-Hamp
47. Don Chief
48. Yung Nation
49. Camp ZerooSource:Radio One
Rapper