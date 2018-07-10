Celebrities , Dallas

49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)

Posted July 10, 2018

1. Erykah Badu

BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show Source:Getty

Singer

2. Owen Wilson

Valentino - Runway RTW - Fall 2015 - Paris Fashion Week Source:Getty

Actor

3. Grant Hill

BKN-ROCKETS-PISTONS 2 Source:Getty

Former NBA basketball player for: Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Clippers

4. Post Malone

Republic Records Grammy Celebration Presented By Chromecast Audio At Hyde Sunset Kitchen & Cocktail Source:Getty

Rapper

5. Pam Oliver

Philadelphia Eagles v Pittsburgh Steelers Source:Getty

NFL and NBA sportscaster

6. Kirk Franklin

Shirley Caesar Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Source:Getty

Gospel singer/producer

7. Trip Lee

OUTCRY Tour - Nashville, Tennessee Source:Getty

Christian rapper

8. C.J. Miles

Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Four Source:Getty

NBA basketball player for: Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors (current)

9. Paige Hurd

Concreet Official Launch And Mixer Source:Getty

Actor (Everybody Hates Chris, Beauty Shop, Cradle 2 The Grave)

10. Melinda Gates

Cambridge University awards honorary Doctorates Source:Getty

Philanthropist/wife of Microsoft founder Bill Gates

11. Cuban Doll

2018 BET Experience - Kicksperience - Day 2 Source:Getty

Rapper

12. Yella Beezy

Yella Beezy at 97.9 The Beat's Spring Fest 2018 Source:Radio One

Rapper

13. Dennis Rodman

Megyn Kelly TODAY - Season 1 Source:Getty

Former NBA basketball player for: Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks

14. LaMarcus Aldridge

Oklahoma City Thunder v San Antonio Spurs - Game One Source:Getty

NBA basketball player for: Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs

15. Lil Twist

Lil Wayne 'Every Girl' Music Video Shoot Source:Getty

Rapper

16. Chris Bosh

Indiana Pacers v Miami Heat Source:Getty

NBA basketball player for: Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat

17. Jill Marie Jones

Jill Marie Jones Source:Getty

Actor (Girlfriends)

18. Tim Brown

Kansas City Chiefs vs Oakland Raiders Source:Getty

Former NFL football player for: Los Angeles / Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

19. Vanilla Ice

Vanilla Ice Visits XFINITY Live! Philadelphia Source:Getty

Rapper/TV personality

20. David and Tamela Mann

40th NAACP Image Awards - Show Source:Getty

Actors

21. Usher

The Los Angeles World Premiere of Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER Source:Getty

Singer/Actor

22. Selena Gomez

'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals Source:Getty

Actor/Singer

23. The D.O.C.

The D.O.C. Awarded BOOM 94.5 Legends Award Source:Radio One

Rapper/Songwriter/Producer

24. Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson promotes with Ashlee Simpson Source:Getty

Actor/Singer

25. Luke Wilson

World Premiere of 'Death At A Funeral' Source:Getty

Actor (Blue Streak, Old School, Legally Blonde)

26. DSR (Dirty South Rydaz)

DSR Source:Courtesy

Rappers

27. Dorrough Music

Get Schooled National Challenge And Tour - Dallas Source:Getty

Rapper

28. Kelly Clarkson

NBC's '75th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Red Carpet Arrivals Source:Getty

Singer/Songwriter

29. Nick Jonas

TIDAL X: 1020 Source:Getty

Pop singer

30. Von Miller

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos Source:Getty

NFL football player for: Denver Broncos

31. Lil’ Will

The 2008 Dirty Awards - Show Source:Getty

Rapper

32. Demi Lovato

59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Singer/Actor

33. Ernie Banks

Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs Source:Getty

Former MLB baseball player for: Chicago Cubs

34. Brandi Maxiell

Greg Louganis' Pre-ESPY Awards Wheaties Breakfast for Champions At The Starving Artists Project Source:Getty

Reality TV star (Basketball Wives LA)

35. Clayton Kershaw

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres Source:Getty

MLB baseball player for: Los Angeles Dodgers

36. Lil Ronny MothaF

Lil Ronny Visits Music Choice Source:Getty

Rapper

37. The Dixie Chicks

Guests on the 'Late Show' with David Letterman NYC Source:Getty

Music band

38. Charlie Blackmon

Colorado Rockies v Seattle Mariners Source:Getty

MLB baseball player for: Colorado Rockies

39. Solo Lucci

Solo Lucci Source:Courtesy RCA Records

Rapper

40. Lane Garrison

The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Actor (Prison Break)

41. Trapboy Freddy

Trapboy Freddy & Yella Beezy Source:Radio One

Rapper

42. Ashlee Simpson

2018 iHeartRadio Wango Tango By AT&T - Red Carpet Source:Getty

Singer/Songwriter/Actor

43. Fat Pimp

Dub Car Show 2016 Artist Fat Pimp Source:CS

Rapper

44. Matthew Stafford

Detroit Lions v Cincinnati Bengals Source:Getty

NFL football player for: Detroit Lions

45. Go Yayo

97.9 The Beat Bub Car Show Source:Radio One

Rapper

46. B-Hamp

47. Don Chief

View this post on Instagram

Streets been waiting!!! New music coming

A post shared by Eatgreedy (@donchiefegb) on

48. Yung Nation

49. Camp Zeroo

Camp Zeroo Source:Radio One

Rapper

