Listen Live
Close
Trending
Dallas Mavericks Get A New Head Coach Read Full Story →
Athletes

World Cup Heartthrobs Fans Are Crushing On in 2026

From heartthrobs to fan favorites, discover the most attractive players turning heads during the 2026 World Cup.

Published on June 22, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

England Training And Press Conference - FIFA World Cup 2026
Source: Richard Pelham / Getty

The 2026 World Cup is bringing together some of the best talent in soccer, but let’s be honest fans are paying attention for more than just the goals and highlights.

TRENDING: FIFA World Cup 2026: Schedule, Live Scores & Upcoming Games

From international heartthrobs and fashion icons to rising stars with undeniable charm, these players have captured attention both on and off the pitch. Whether it’s their style, confidence, smile, or social media presence, these athletes are among the hottest players turning heads throughout this years tournament.

TRENDING: Nike Unveils Every Country’s 2026 World Cup Jersey Designs

Jude Bellingham

Country/professional team: England/Real Madrid

David Alaba

Caption of the Austria national football team in North America

Leroy Sané

Country/professional team: Germany/Galatasaray S.K

Marcus Rashford

Country/professional team: England/FC Barcelona

Neymar

Country/professional team: Brazil/Santos FC

William Saliba

Country/professional team: France/Arsenal

Cristiano Ronaldo

Country/professional team: Portugal/Al Nassr

Kylian Mbappé

Country/professional team: France/Real Madrid

Memphis Depay

Country/professional team: Netherlands/Sport Club Corinthians Paulista

Raphinha

Country/professional team: Brazil/Barcelona

Dayot Upamecano

Country/professional team: France/Bayern Munich

Nuno Mendes

Country/professional team: Portugal/PSG

Ousmane Dembélé

Country/professional team: France/Paris Saint-Germain

Iliman Ndiaye

Country/professional team:Senegal/Everton FC

Miles Robinson

Country/professional team: United States/FC Cincinnati

Haji Wright 

Country/professional team: United States /Coventry City

Vinícius Júnior

Country/professional team: Real Madrid/Brazil

Michael Olise

Country/professional team: Bundesliga giants/France

Chancel Mbemba

Country/professional team:French club Lille/DR Congo

Ryan Gravenberch

Country/professional team: Liverpool/Netherlands 

Darwin Nuñez Ribeiro

Country/professional team: Uruguay/ Al-Hilal

SERGIÑO DEST

Country/professional team: United State/ Eindhoven

World Cup Heartthrobs Fans Are Crushing On in 2026 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

A pair of white sneakers with blue and orange accents, featuring the "NYC" logo and the number "26" printed on the sides.

Nike’s New Air Force 1 Low Pays Homage To The New York Knicks

Hip-Hop Wired
FRANCE-US-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-ANNIVERSARY-VERSAILLES

Trump Delivers Profane Obama Tirade, Critics See The Jealousy

Hip-Hop Wired
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-AWARD-ARRIVALS-RED CARPET

JT Reflects On “Act Up” Turning 8 Years Old, Says It Feels Like Yesterday

Hip-Hop Wired
66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Report: Memphis Producer, Tay Keith Allegedly Passed Away

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
FIFA
10 Items
Sports  |  tethomas

FIFA Fan Fest At FairPark: Know Before You Go

Comments
90s movies
39 Items
Movies  |  tethomas

Black Cinema Gold: 90s – 2000s Films That Shaped The Culture

Comments
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
16 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

Comments
ANTHONYTRIALDAY5 - Karmelo Anthony trial protest
News  |  tethomas

Karmelo Anthony Appeals Murder Conviction

Comments
Tesla Cybertruck
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

Tesla Crash in Texas Sparks New Safety Concerns

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close