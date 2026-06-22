Tesla Crash in Texas Sparks New Safety Concerns

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A tragic crash in Katy, Texas is sparking conversations about technology, safety, and the growing number of electric vehicles on Texas roads.

According to investigators, a Tesla Model 3 operating with a self-driving assistance feature crashed through a home Friday night. Authorities say the vehicle left the roadway, slammed into the house at a high rate of speed, and struck a woman who was inside.

The woman was flown to a hospital but later died from her injuries. The driver survived and was reportedly cooperating with investigators. Officials said there were no signs of intoxication, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The crash is getting attention across the state as electric vehicles become more popular. Experts estimate there are more than 145,000 registered EVs in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, including between 50,000 and 60,000 Teslas.

EVs are expected to play an even bigger role in North Texas in the future. Elon Musk’s company, The Boring Company, is currently exploring plans for an underground transportation tunnel in Southern Dallas that could use electric vehicles to move passengers between destinations.

While technology continues to evolve, safety experts often remind drivers that features like Autopilot and other driver-assistance systems are not designed to replace a person behind the wheel.

As this investigation continues, the crash serves as a sobering reminder that no matter how advanced the technology becomes, drivers still have a responsibility to stay focused and engaged on the road.