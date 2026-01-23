Listen Live
Hip Hop and Brains:15 Rappers With College Degrees

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

Published on January 23, 2026
When you think of Hip-hop, it is almost always assumed that most rappers dropout of school to become super stars. Although that may hold true in some cases, many of today’s biggest rappers also have Book Smarts despite gaining the celebrity status. Related: Megan Thee Stallion Shares SPICY Graduation Photos Ahead Of Her Huge Houston Celebration [Photos] Also See:Take Back, Take Back: Howard U Rescinds Diddy’s Honorary Degree, Curving $1M Pledge This group of  15 rap artists proves that rap music and academia can coexist. All of these rappers have broken new ground, regardless of their academic backgrounds: communications, literature, or honorary degrees. This article delves into the academic backgrounds of some of today’s most influential rap artists in 2024.

See if your favorite rapper made the list below!

1. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion
Source: Getty

Megan Thee Stallion enrolled at Prairie View A&M University in 2013 and then went to a few community colleges before she eventually transferred to Texas Southern University and graduated with Bachelor of Science Degree, in Health and Science Administration in 2013 .

2. 2 Chainz

2 Chainz
Source: Getty

3. Drake

Drake
Source: Getty

Drake, one of the biggest names in hip-hop today, attended the University of Toronto, where he studied literature. Though he didn’t complete his degree due to his music career, his literary education has contributed to his mastery of lyrical wordplay and storytelling. His educational background helped shape his success as both a rapper and a global superstar.

4. Wale

Wale
Source: Getty

Wale, an artist with a unique blend of hip-hop and Go-Go music, is also highly educated. He graduated from Robert Morris University in Pennsylvania with a degree in Communications. Wale’s academic background helped him develop the ability to address complex social issues and personal struggles in his music with clarity and depth.

5. Common

Common
Source: Getty

Common is a conscious rapper known for his impactful lyrics that address social and political issues. He graduated from Florida A&M University with a degree in Communications. His academic background in communication helped him become a strong public speaker and advocate, which is reflected in both his music and activism.

6. Logic

Logic
Source: Getty

Logic is known for his intricate wordplay and storytelling skills. The Maryland native graduated from St. Mary’s College of Maryland with a degree in English. His love for language and literature shines through in his rap lyrics, and his academic background in writing has greatly influenced his ability to craft compelling narratives through music.

7. Jadinna

Jadinna
Source: Getty

8. M.I.A

M.I.A
Source: Getty

M.I.A., the British rapper and producer, is known for her eclectic mix of sounds and politically charged lyrics. She attended Central St. Martin’s College of Art and Design in London, where she earned a degree in Fine Art, Film, and Video. Her academic background in art and design is evident in her bold, visual style and artistic direction for her music.

9. Lecrae

Lecrae
Source: Getty

Lecrae, The gospel artist received a scholarship for theatre and obtained a degree in 2002 Bachelor of Applied Art and Science Degree from University of North Texas.

10. Saweetie

Saweetie
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

11. Trinidad James

Trinidad James
Source: Getty

Trinidad James took the world by storm with his hit single “Gold Everything” in 2012. After his single he began writing for female artists, but most people would be surprised to know he graduated from Harvard University. He later went on to obtain a master degree from Standford University.

12. Talib Kweli

Talib Kweli
Source: Getty

Talib Kweli is one of the most intellectually driven rappers in the hip-hop community. He graduated from New York University with a degree in Experimental Theater. Kweli’s education in the arts influences his unique approach to hip-hop, blending thought-provoking lyrics with vivid imagery and social commentary.

13. Nas

Nas
Source: Getty

Nas is considered one of the greatest rappers of all time, known for his insightful lyrics and storytelling ability. Although he dropped out of school in the 8th grade to pursue music, Nas later engaged in business studies to better understand the industry. His experience with entrepreneurship has been instrumental in his success as an independent artist and businessman.

14. "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" Tastemaker Event

"Mr. & Mrs. Smith" Tastemaker Event
Source: Getty

Donald Glover, better known by his rap name Childish Gambino, is not just a multi-talented artist in music, but also in acting, writing, and directing. Glover graduated from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts with a degree in Dramatic Writing, showcasing his creativity and academic prowess. His experiences at NYU influenced his storytelling in both music and television.

15. Lupe Fiasco

Lupe Fiasco
Source: Getty

Lupe Fiasco is known for his sharp lyricism and intellectual approach to rap. Although he didn’t complete his degree, Lupe attended the University of Illinois at Chicago, where he studied philosophy and business. His educational experiences shaped his perspective, allowing him to create music that touches on deep social, political, and philosophical themes.

