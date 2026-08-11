Back to School: What Texas Laws Parents Need to Know

Students must complete a personal finance course to graduate high school.

Texas increases special education funding and shifts to a service-intensity model.

Schools ban student use of phones and smartwatches during the school day.

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

School is back, and while students are worrying about schedules, new teachers and whether they can survive that first week, there are also some changes happening behind the scenes that parents should know about.

First up: money. Students entering ninth grade this school year must complete a half-credit personal financial literacy requirement to graduate. In other words, budgeting, credit and other real-life money skills are officially part of the high school conversation.

Special education funding is also changing. Beginning this school year, Texas is moving toward a service-intensity model, meaning state funding is designed to better reflect the level of services individual students need. The state is also adding about $250 million in special education funding.

And yes, those phones have to go away. Schools must have policies prohibiting students from using personal communication devices, including cellphones and smartwatches, during the school day. Violations can lead to school-based discipline, with exceptions for certain medical, safety and educational needs.

Teachers also have expanded authority to remove a student from class after a single incident of qualifying misconduct that interferes with instruction, including disruptive or bullying behavior.

Then there’s Senate Bill 12. In plain English, Texas public schools face restrictions on DEI programs and duties, and instruction specifically about sexual orientation and gender identity is restricted. Schools also cannot sponsor clubs based on those identities.

And parents should know about changes beyond the classroom, too. Texas law restricts certain artificial additives in free and reduced-price school meals, including several artificial food dyes and other substances. The food restrictions apply to qualifying meal contracts beginning with the 2026–27 school year.

Religion in schools is another major change to watch. Texas law requires Ten Commandments displays in public-school classrooms, although court orders can affect implementation in particular districts.

The State Board of Education has also approved a statewide required reading list that includes Bible stories and passages. But parents should know this one is not being implemented this school year — the required reading lists are slated to begin in the 2030–31 school year.

A lot is changing inside Texas schools. Whether you agree with these policies or not, parents deserve to know what rules are shaping their children’s school day. Check with your local district for the specific policies and implementation details at your child’s campus.

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