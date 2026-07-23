Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Detected Near Miami, Texas

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Northwest of Miami, Texas, a magnitude 5.0 earthquake has been detected, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake’s epicenter was approximately 23 miles south-southeast of Spearman, Texas, at a depth of about 3.5 miles. There are no reports of aftershocks, though they remain a possibility after the initial quake. This earthquake was unusually strong for the Texas Panhandle. USGS records show that it was the strongest earthquake to be recorded in the region since 1900, and only earthquakes of magnitude 4.0 or greater were reported in the Panhandle during that period.

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At this time, there have been no reports of damage.

This is a developing story.