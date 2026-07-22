Baddie Goooaaaallllls! MORE Sporty Stunners, International It-Girlies & Global Glambassadors Who Slayed For Their Country At The 2026 World Cup

Baddest on the planet!

Source: IG: @fratiannerae

We’re back with more sporty stunners, international it-girlies, and global glambassadors who slayed for their country while enjoying exciting matches, immersive pop-ups, and fun-filled activations in major U.S. host cities including Miami, Atlanta, Los Angeles and more at this year’s star-studded World Cup.

In one of the epic events’ buzziest moments, Tequila Don Julio 1942 and GQ kicked off Finals Week with an exclusive ‘Port of Champions’ affair that brought out Nas, Law Roach, Shedeur Sanders, Angela Simmons, Bam Adebayo, Donovan Mitchell, and more to Pier 59 in NYC.

Also notable attendees on the scene were sports and entertainment stars, including French Montana, Ty Dolla $ign, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Cedric The Entertainer.

Hosted by GQ Global Editorial Director Adam Baidawi, the swanky yacht soirée treated guests to a festive night of chic eats, fresh watermelon and pineapple paletas (ice pops), signature Tequila Don Julio 1942 cocktails, hip-moving grooves, themed slippers, and special performances by Coco Jones and Nas.

The extravagant event extended NYC’s legendary summer streak just days after JAŸ-Z’s historic Yankee Stadium takeover and weeks after the Knicks won the storied franchise’s first NBA championship in 53 years.

What was your favorite moment from this year’s World Cup? Tell us down below and enjoy another gallery of sporty stunners, international it-girlies, and global glambassadors who stunned at the World Cup on the flip.