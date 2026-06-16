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Best Places To Watch The 2026 World Cup in Dallas

Discover the best bars, breweries, and watch parties in Dallas to catch every soccer match this summer.

Published on June 16, 2026
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A colorful soccer ball with national flags on a grassy field.
Source: Canva / other

As the world’s biggest soccer tournament takes center stage this summer, Dallas is buzzing with places where fans can gather to cheer on their favorite teams. From lively sports bars and beer gardens to family-friendly watch parties and local hotspots, there are plenty of venues offering big screens, great food, cold drinks, and an unforgettable match-day atmosphere. Whether you’re a die-hard supporter or just looking to soak in the excitement, here’s where to catch all the action around Dallas.

TRENDING: FIFA World Cup 2026 Opportunities

Fifa Fan Fest At Fair Park

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Dallas Fan Zone Trinity Groves

The Star In Frisco

Klyde Warren Park

Texas Live

VIVO Dallas

Frankie’s Downtown Dallas Bar

 Sundance Square

Cosm

Blackfriar Pub

Blackfriar Pub

Harwood Arms

TOCA Social US

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Soccer Spectrum

Mexican Bar Company

RollerTown Beer

AT&T Discovery District

The HUB

Legacy West

The Londoner Pub Dallas

Stan’s Blue Note

Frankie’s Downtown Dallas Bar

Hero by HG

Happiest Hour

Chop Sports McKinney

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