Best Places To Watch The 2026 World Cup in Dallas
As the world’s biggest soccer tournament takes center stage this summer, Dallas is buzzing with places where fans can gather to cheer on their favorite teams. From lively sports bars and beer gardens to family-friendly watch parties and local hotspots, there are plenty of venues offering big screens, great food, cold drinks, and an unforgettable match-day atmosphere. Whether you’re a die-hard supporter or just looking to soak in the excitement, here’s where to catch all the action around Dallas.
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Fifa Fan Fest At Fair Park
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Dallas Fan Zone Trinity Groves
The Star In Frisco
Klyde Warren Park
Texas Live
VIVO Dallas
Frankie’s Downtown Dallas Bar
Sundance Square
Cosm
Blackfriar Pub
Blackfriar Pub
Harwood Arms
TOCA Social US
Soccer Spectrum
Mexican Bar Company
RollerTown Beer
AT&T Discovery District
The HUB
Legacy West
The Londoner Pub Dallas
Stan’s Blue Note
Frankie’s Downtown Dallas Bar
Hero by HG
Happiest Hour
Chop Sports McKinney