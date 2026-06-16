Best Places To Watch The 2026 World Cup in Dallas

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As the world’s biggest soccer tournament takes center stage this summer, Dallas is buzzing with places where fans can gather to cheer on their favorite teams. From lively sports bars and beer gardens to family-friendly watch parties and local hotspots, there are plenty of venues offering big screens, great food, cold drinks, and an unforgettable match-day atmosphere. Whether you’re a die-hard supporter or just looking to soak in the excitement, here’s where to catch all the action around Dallas.

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