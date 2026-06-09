Get Tickets For Indoor Field Day #AdultSummerCamp

- Date/time: Jul 9, 7:00pm to 10:00pm
- Venue: TOCA Social Dallas
- Address: 5740 Grandscape Boulevard #suite 110, The Colony, Texas, 75056
- Web: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/indoor-field-day-at-toca-social-tickets-1991398944851?aff=oddtdtcreator
🏆 DFW, your group chat just found summer plans.
Direct ticket link: Indoor Field Day at TOCA Social Tickets, Thursday, July 9 • 7 PM – 11 PM | Eventbrite
On July 9, we’re turning up the competition at TOCA Social Dallas with the #AdultSummerCampIndoor Field Day — a night of games, cocktails, music, and chaotic team energy from 7–10PM. ⚽🔥
Think relay-race vibes… but with interactive soccer games, AC, drinks in hand, and zero Texas heat.
Bring your crew, rep your competitive side, and battle for bragging rights all night long.
📍 TOCA Social Dallas
📅 July 9
⏰ 7–10PM
Tag the friend who takes games way too seriously. 👀
#979thebeat #MAJIC945 #AdultSummerCamp
Direct ticket link: Indoor Field Day at TOCA Social Tickets, Thursday, July 9 • 7 PM – 11 PM | Eventbrite