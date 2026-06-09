Get Tickets For Indoor Field Day #AdultSummerCamp

Source: Radio One / Urban One

🏆 DFW, your group chat just found summer plans.

Direct ticket link: Indoor Field Day at TOCA Social Tickets, Thursday, July 9 • 7 PM – 11 PM | Eventbrite

On July 9, we’re turning up the competition at TOCA Social Dallas with the #AdultSummerCampIndoor Field Day — a night of games, cocktails, music, and chaotic team energy from 7–10PM. ⚽🔥

Think relay-race vibes… but with interactive soccer games, AC, drinks in hand, and zero Texas heat.

Bring your crew, rep your competitive side, and battle for bragging rights all night long.

📍 TOCA Social Dallas

📅 July 9

⏰ 7–10PM

Tag the friend who takes games way too seriously. 👀

#979thebeat #MAJIC945 #AdultSummerCamp

Direct ticket link: Indoor Field Day at TOCA Social Tickets, Thursday, July 9 • 7 PM – 11 PM | Eventbrite