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Get Tickets For Indoor Field Day #AdultSummerCamp

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A person jumping on a trampoline in an indoor field day event, with text "INDOOR FIELD DAY THUR JULY 9TH 7-10P" and "MAJIC 94.5 97.9 THE BEAT" logos.
A person jumping on a trampoline in an indoor field day event, with text "INDOOR FIELD DAY THUR JULY 9TH 7-10P" and "MAJIC 94.5 97.9 THE BEAT" logos.
Source: Radio One / Urban One

🏆 DFW, your group chat just found summer plans. 

Direct ticket link: Indoor Field Day at TOCA Social Tickets, Thursday, July 9  •  7 PM – 11 PM | Eventbrite

On July 9, we’re turning up the competition at TOCA Social Dallas with the #AdultSummerCampIndoor Field Day — a night of games, cocktails, music, and chaotic team energy from 7–10PM. ⚽🔥 

Think relay-race vibes… but with interactive soccer games, AC, drinks in hand, and zero Texas heat. 

Bring your crew, rep your competitive side, and battle for bragging rights all night long. 

📍 TOCA Social Dallas 
📅 July 9 
⏰ 7–10PM 

Tag the friend who takes games way too seriously. 👀 

#979thebeat #MAJIC945 #AdultSummerCamp 

Direct ticket link: Indoor Field Day at TOCA Social Tickets, Thursday, July 9  •  7 PM – 11 PM | Eventbrite

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