Source: Radio One / Urban One

Show up and show off your HBCU pride! The Texas Rangers are excited to invite you to attend HBCU Diamond Day recognizing students, faculty and alumni from Historically Black Colleges & Universities. Tickets can be purchased via event link.

TICKET LINK: https://www.gofevo.com/event/Texasrangers4736

Each ticket purchase will include an exclusive Texas Rangers HBCU Bobblehead. Please present your ticket at the Theme Nights distribution area on the Upper Concourse behind Section 244 to claim your bobblehead. Item pickup is available when gates open until the conclusion of the 3rd inning.

For ADA seating requests, parking, and group ticket orders of 20+ please contact Isaiah Yates at iyates@texasrangers.com or 817-533-1583.

Please note, all Texas Rangers tickets are subject to dynamic pricing – supply and demand causes pricing to fluctuate

Texas Rangers HBCU Diamond Day was originally published on majic945.com