The Kick Back With Jazzi Black

How many years of experience do you have in radio?
I did radio college, but professionally three.
What are three of your hobbies?
I love gardening, reading, and camping!
Where is your hometown?
I was born in Sacramento, California and raised in Dallas, TX.
What makes your personality unique?
I’m just Jazzi lol, it’s hard to explain. I’m a Libra if that means anything. Just fun to be around, “Cool as a fan” as the OG’s say.
If you attended college, where did you attend?
I’m a product of two great HBCU’s! The Prairie View A&M University, and I went to grad school at Texas Southern University.
