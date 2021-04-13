The Kick Back With Jazzi Black

How many years of experience do you have in radio?

I did radio college, but professionally three.

What are three of your hobbies?

I love gardening, reading, and camping!

Where is your hometown?

I was born in Sacramento, California and raised in Dallas, TX.

What makes your personality unique?

I’m just Jazzi lol, it’s hard to explain. I’m a Libra if that means anything. Just fun to be around, “Cool as a fan” as the OG’s say.

If you attended college, where did you attend?

I’m a product of two great HBCU’s! The Prairie View A&M University, and I went to grad school at Texas Southern University.