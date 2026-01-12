FIFA World Cup 2026 Opportunities
- Businesses must register with the North Texas Business Connect Program to access World Cup procurement opportunities.
- Local chambers and support groups can help minority-owned and small firms prepare bids and certifications.
- World Cup legacy events beyond 2026 offer ongoing opportunities to showcase local identity and welcome international visitors.
How DFW Small & Minority-Owned Businesses Can Connect With FIFA World Cup 2026
The FIFA World Cup 2026™ is coming to North Texas — including nine matches in Arlington
and extensive fan experiences throughout the region — and it brings major economic opportunities
for local businesses of all sizes. Rather than being limited to official contractors,
regional organizers have created pathways for small and minority-owned businesses
to register, bid, and participate in the buildup and legacy of the global event.
📌 North Texas Business Connect Program
One of the clearest ways for local businesses to get involved is through the
North Texas Business Connect Program, an initiative established by the North Texas
FIFA World Cup Organizing Committee to engage regional suppliers and maximize procurement
opportunities tied to the tournament and related events. [FIFA World Cup 26 Dallas™]
This program is designed to connect local companies with upcoming Requests for Proposals (RFPs)
for goods and services needed for World Cup operations, fan festivals,
community events, and more. [FIFA World Cup 26 Dallas™]
📍 Who Can Participate
- Businesses must operate a physical office in North Texas counties (Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, Denton, and more). [FIFA World Cup 26 Dallas™]
- You must be the direct provider of the goods or services you represent. [FIFA World Cup 26 Dallas™]
- Businesses must be in good standing and eligible to do business in Texas. [FIFA World Cup 26 Dallas™]
🔎 Types of Goods & Services in Demand
Procurement categories are broad and include everything from event planning and logistics
to technology services, audiovisual work, catering, security staffing, sanitation supplies,
and more. [Dallas Economic Development]
- Event planning and production
- Food & beverage or catering
- Rental equipment (chairs, tents, flooring, etc.)
- Staffing and hospitality services
- Printing, signage, and decor
- Security and first aid services
- Transportation or logistics
📥 How to Register
1. Visit the official North Texas Business Connect Program site. [FIFA World Cup 26 Dallas™]
2. Register your business to create a supplier profile. [FIFA World Cup 26 Dallas™]
3. Once registered, you will receive notifications about relevant RFPs and vendor opportunities. [FIFA World Cup 26 Dallas™]
Registered suppliers may also be shared with FIFA and its partners,
potentially opening doors for additional procurement beyond the World Cup itself. [FIFA World Cup 26 Dallas™]
⚽ Regional Events & Engagement
Beyond vendor opportunities for official World Cup events, local communities across North Texas
are planning ways to welcome visitors, celebrate culture, and promote local business
participation in fan festivals and related experiences. [FIFA World Cup 26 Dallas™]
One example is the opportunity for businesses to host Public Viewing Events in parks,
restaurants, or community spaces. These events can bring large groups together during matches
and offer branding or sponsorship roles for local partners. [FIFA World Cup 26 Dallas™]
🏆 Other Local Business Programs
📌 FC Dallas Homegrown Partner Program
While not directly tied to FIFA, the FC Dallas Homegrown Partner Program is an
existing local opportunity that gives one minority-owned business a customized corporate
sponsorship package — including marketing support and visibility alongside a Major League
Soccer brand ahead of 2026. [FC Dallas]
This program has historically supported businesses like Detour Doughnuts, Rayson’s Creations,
and Unica Enterprises, providing them with significant exposure and resources. [FC Dallas]
📌 Local Chamber & Support Resources
Organizations like the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and other
business networks are helping local firms prepare for World Cup-related opportunities,
including bid preparation, marketing planning, and certification assistance. [HERE Dallas]
💡 Tips for Minority-Owned & Small Businesses
- Start Early: Register with Business Connect as soon as possible.
- Stay Informed: Regularly check for RFP announcements and updates.
- Leverage Support Networks: Connect with local chambers and business support groups for help with bidding and certifications.
- Think Big Picture: World Cup preparations run beyond June–July 2026. Legacy activations and surrounding activations can offer ongoing opportunities.
- Consider Cultural Tie-Ins: Leverage local identity — from food to arts — in ways that invite international guests and community engagement. [Visit Mesquite]
📍 Final Thoughts
FIFA World Cup 2026™ presents a rare moment for local business growth, exposure, and community pride.
Whether you provide services directly linked to major events, support fan festival activations,
or simply position your business as a welcoming stop for international visitors,
the key is preparation and connection.
By registering with the North Texas Business Connect Program and leveraging community resources,
minority-owned and small businesses in Dallas–Fort Worth can play a part in this historic global event — while
building long-term visibility and opportunity for years to come.