FIFA World Cup 2026 Opportunities

How DFW Small & Minority-Owned Businesses Can Connect With FIFA World Cup 2026

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ is coming to North Texas — including nine matches in Arlington

and extensive fan experiences throughout the region — and it brings major economic opportunities

for local businesses of all sizes. Rather than being limited to official contractors,

regional organizers have created pathways for small and minority-owned businesses

to register, bid, and participate in the buildup and legacy of the global event.

📌 North Texas Business Connect Program

One of the clearest ways for local businesses to get involved is through the

North Texas Business Connect Program, an initiative established by the North Texas

FIFA World Cup Organizing Committee to engage regional suppliers and maximize procurement

opportunities tied to the tournament and related events. [FIFA World Cup 26 Dallas™]

This program is designed to connect local companies with upcoming Requests for Proposals (RFPs)

for goods and services needed for World Cup operations, fan festivals,

community events, and more. [FIFA World Cup 26 Dallas™]

📍 Who Can Participate

Businesses must operate a physical office in North Texas counties (Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, Denton, and more). [FIFA World Cup 26 Dallas™]

You must be the direct provider of the goods or services you represent. [FIFA World Cup 26 Dallas™]

Businesses must be in good standing and eligible to do business in Texas. [FIFA World Cup 26 Dallas™]

🔎 Types of Goods & Services in Demand

Procurement categories are broad and include everything from event planning and logistics

to technology services, audiovisual work, catering, security staffing, sanitation supplies,

and more. [Dallas Economic Development]

Event planning and production

Food & beverage or catering

Rental equipment (chairs, tents, flooring, etc.)

Staffing and hospitality services

Printing, signage, and decor

Security and first aid services

Transportation or logistics

📥 How to Register

1. Visit the official North Texas Business Connect Program site. [FIFA World Cup 26 Dallas™]

2. Register your business to create a supplier profile. [FIFA World Cup 26 Dallas™]

3. Once registered, you will receive notifications about relevant RFPs and vendor opportunities. [FIFA World Cup 26 Dallas™]

Registered suppliers may also be shared with FIFA and its partners,

potentially opening doors for additional procurement beyond the World Cup itself. [FIFA World Cup 26 Dallas™]

⚽ Regional Events & Engagement

Beyond vendor opportunities for official World Cup events, local communities across North Texas

are planning ways to welcome visitors, celebrate culture, and promote local business

participation in fan festivals and related experiences. [FIFA World Cup 26 Dallas™]

One example is the opportunity for businesses to host Public Viewing Events in parks,

restaurants, or community spaces. These events can bring large groups together during matches

and offer branding or sponsorship roles for local partners. [FIFA World Cup 26 Dallas™]

🏆 Other Local Business Programs

📌 FC Dallas Homegrown Partner Program

While not directly tied to FIFA, the FC Dallas Homegrown Partner Program is an

existing local opportunity that gives one minority-owned business a customized corporate

sponsorship package — including marketing support and visibility alongside a Major League

Soccer brand ahead of 2026. [FC Dallas]

This program has historically supported businesses like Detour Doughnuts, Rayson’s Creations,

and Unica Enterprises, providing them with significant exposure and resources. [FC Dallas]

📌 Local Chamber & Support Resources

Organizations like the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and other

business networks are helping local firms prepare for World Cup-related opportunities,

including bid preparation, marketing planning, and certification assistance. [HERE Dallas]

💡 Tips for Minority-Owned & Small Businesses

Start Early: Register with Business Connect as soon as possible.

Stay Informed: Regularly check for RFP announcements and updates.

Leverage Support Networks: Connect with local chambers and business support groups for help with bidding and certifications.

Think Big Picture: World Cup preparations run beyond June–July 2026. Legacy activations and surrounding activations can offer ongoing opportunities.

Consider Cultural Tie-Ins: Leverage local identity — from food to arts — in ways that invite international guests and community engagement. [Visit Mesquite]

📍 Final Thoughts

FIFA World Cup 2026™ presents a rare moment for local business growth, exposure, and community pride.

Whether you provide services directly linked to major events, support fan festival activations,

or simply position your business as a welcoming stop for international visitors,

the key is preparation and connection.

By registering with the North Texas Business Connect Program and leveraging community resources,

minority-owned and small businesses in Dallas–Fort Worth can play a part in this historic global event — while

building long-term visibility and opportunity for years to come.