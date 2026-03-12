North Texas Death Row Inmate Has Been Executed

Ricks convicted of killing ex-girlfriend, her 8-year-old son, and stabbing 12-year-old son 25 times

Sole survivor, 12-year-old son, used a trick to get Ricks to stop stabbing him

Ricks expressed remorse in final words, said he hopes to see victims in heaven

Source: picture alliance / Getty

Cedric Ricks was 38 years old at the time of the murders that occurred in 2013 and was sentenced to death. Ricks was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend, 30-year-old Roxann Sanchez, her 8-year-old son, Anthony Figueroa, and stabbing her 12-year-old son marcus Figueroa, 25 times, but survived and was able to testify in the murder trial.

During the trial, Marcus testified and told the jury how he came up with a plan to get Marcus to stop stabbing him. He said he made a grueling noise similar to what his brother Anthony made. He said that when he made that sound, Ricks stopped stabbing him. That’s when Ricks left, and Marcus got up and called the police. There was also an 8-month-old son in the home at the time that Ricks left unharmed.

Cedric Ricks is now 51 years old and was set to be executed on Wednesday, March 11. He was pronounced dead at 6:55 p.m. Wednesday evening & is the second person put to death in Texas in 2026.

Rick’s final words were released following his execution:

“Yes, first I want to say I’m sorry for taking Roxanne and Anthony away from y’all. I can’t imagine the pain it has caused you. I’m glad I am able to speak to tell y’all that face-to-face. I just hope one day you can find forgiveness in your heart, so you don’t have to live with the pain anymore. And to Marcus, I always thought about you, and I’m sorry that I took your mom and your brother away. I hate that you had to experience that. I just can’t imagine, but I’m truly sorry for what I’ve done, and I wish y’all peace and joy as much as you can, but I’m sorry, that’s all I can say. I can’t say nothing else, Reyes, I’m sorry, I’m sorry man, I’m sorry man. Lonny, I’m sorry, Marcus, I’m sorry. I’m glad you can fulfill your dreams though whatever they are. I hope to find Roxanne and Anthony in Heaven, and I can tell them I’m sorry face to face cause I don’t wish y’all no more pain. I hope y’all go in peace, I really do I’m sorry.”

Court Documents say Ricks and Sanchez got into an argument at her apartment, which was in the 1400 block of Park Place Avenue, before 9 pm. That’s when he stabbed Sanchez and Figueroa in the neck, back of the neck, chest, hands, and face. along with stabbing the 12-year-old 25 times.

According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, Sanchez died from stab wounds to the neck, blunt force injuries to the head, and asphyxia.

Ricks fled the scene in Sanchez’s car and called his family to confess to his murders. Police were able to trace his call and arrested him in Garvin County, Oklahoma. While in jail in Oklahoma, he was assaulted by other inmates. It’s unclear if the assaults were related to his charges or another matter.

After Ricks was extradited to North Texas and asked to be put in a cell by himself because he was scared for his safety.