Fort Worth Baby Arrives At Funeral Home With No Organs

In Fort Worth, Texas, a baby named Samaira passed away at a hospital under circumstances the family can not get answers for. It’s now being said that the funeral home called the family, informing them that she was missing her organs.

A family in Fort Worth, Texas, has given an update on their twin baby, who has unfortunately passed away. Baby Samaria was born at Harris Hospital in Fort Worth. She’s a twin that was born prematurely; other than that, she has no other health issues.

The father says that they were on 21% oxygen, but most recently were on 3%. The father also says that the week before her passing, their medical team had changed. The twins were born on October 25, 2025, and the father came on December 5th to see his babies like he always did. When he arrived, he was told he had to stay outside because they were performing a sterile procedure on Samaira; however, the father says he didn’t receive any calls or texts regarding this procedure he had no idea about it until he arrived.

The father began asking questions and asking if he could see the other child while Samaira was undergoing her procedure. The hospital told him no, which led him to ask more questions.

Moments later, a nurse comes and tells the father that around 8 am that morning, she noticed Samaira was pale but that her vitals were good, but when she came back at 11:30, she was still pale and at that time notified her superior. The father asks what changed and why she finally decided to notify her superior at 11:30. According to the father, the nurse felt like she made the right decision. The father rebutted, saying, “You don’t get paid to think, ” and proceeded to ask what was wrong with his child and asked to talk to her boss. A few moments later, someone else came out to talk to him, but he felt like the conversation was not productive; he felt like they deflected on every question he was asked, and suddenly, Samaira was coding. He said that they had silenced the machine she was on, which led him to more questions, feeling like he’s completely left in the dark about what’s going on with his child.

He then says they wanted him out of the room, but tells them he’s not leaving his child. Samaira was intubated, and at that point, he says they told him to go get the mom, curious as to why they didn’t tell him to go get her an hour ago if it’s that serious. He said when they came back, the doctors told them that they were doing emergency CPR for the last 30 minutes, and again, they didn’t call or tell him any of this. He says when he went on to MyChat, there were nurses and doctors listed on the paperwork that weren’t even there.

Fast forward, when Samaira arrived at the funeral home, upon their examination, they called to inform the family that she arrived with no organs

The family has been protesting, trying to get people to listen to what’s happening and what has happened to them. He says that the hospital is being evasive and that they said an attorney would get in contact with them. However, the family still has not gained a clear explanation as to what happened to their child.