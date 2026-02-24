RODEOHOUSTON Bag Policy 2026: What You Can & Can't Bring
RODEOHOUSTON Bag Policy 2026: What You Can & Can’t Bring
As we all begin to gear up for another exciting March out at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, it’s important to know what RODEOHOUSTON‘s bag policy is prior to arriving on rodeo grounds.
RELATED: 25 Ways to Get ‘Rodeo Ready’
RELATED: 2026 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Lineup Announced!
Prior to entering the grounds, all guests are subject to bag and wand checks. Here’s what you can bring in, and what you should leave at home.
Does RODEOHOUSTON Require Clear Bags?
No, RODEOHOUSTON does not require clear bags, which is unique for many modern-day events of this kind. That being said, any bag you do bring in will be searched.
Small purses, bags, backpacks, strollers and wagons are allowed on the rodeo grounds. Backpacks, bags or purses larger than 24”x15”x18 are not allowed.
In NRG Stadium, there are designated “parking areas” in all four corners of the concourses for strollers and wagons storage during the event.
Can I Bring in Weapons?
No, weapons of any kind are not allowed, including firearms and ammunition. This also includes air guns, BB guns, pelt guns, paintball guns, firearm replicas and slingshots.
Legal pocketknives are allowed.
Can I Bring in Food and Drink?
Outside food and nonalcoholic drink is allowed to be brought onto rodeo grounds. Outside alcohol is prohibited.
Outside food and drink is prohibited inside NRG Stadium, while unopened items purchased on rodeo grounds is permitted. They must remain unopened inside the stadium.
NRG Stadium makes exceptions for medical reasons or children.
Can I Smoke or Vape?
Smoking, vaping and electronic cigarettes are prohibited inside buildings and public spaces, per Houston City Ordinance.
Can I Bring My Pet?
No pets are allowed. Only service animals and animals registered for livestock competitions are allowed on rodeo grounds.
Can I Store Items on Rodeo Grounds?
No, you can not store items on rodeo grounds. No storage lockers are available, and staff will not hold prohibited items for you.
What Other Items are Prohibited?
Other prohibited items include:
- Aerosol sprays cans
- Air Horns, sirens, whistles, bells or other artificial noisemakers
- Balloons (helium filled)
- Banners or signs containing advertising, sponsorships or language/messaging deemed to be in poor taste or offensive
- Beach Balls, Footballs, frisbees, discs, or other similar items that can be used as projectiles.
- Bicycles, skateboards, Segways, wheelie shoes, rollerblades, hoverboards, scooters, etc.
- Any powered or non-powered transportation device without credible assurance that the device is being used because of a disability or cannot be operated in a safe/controlled manner.
- Clothing deemed to be obscene, inappropriate or offensive.
- Drones, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) or other flying vehicles
- Fireworks, sparklers, flares, explosive and/or flammable objects or components.
- Flag poles, poles, sticks, selfie sticks and similar items that can be use to strike or swing.
- Illegal drugs or substances.
- Inflatable objects including beach balls, rafts, balloons or pool equipment.
- Laser pointers or laser pens
- Professional camera equipment including lenses over 3-inches, detachable tripods, monopods
- Video and Audio recording equipment is not permitted inside NRG Stadium during Rodeo or concert performances.
- Any items deemed inappropriate or hazardous by NRG Park or HLSR security.
What Other Items are Prohibited Inside NRG Stadium?
- Binocular Cases, Camera Cases, large bags
- Bottles, cans, coolers and containers
- Electronic Cigarettes and/or vaporizers are prohibited inside buildings and public spaces, per Houston City Ordinance.
- Firearms and/or ammunition (licensed or unlicensed). Pursuant to Texas Penal Code § 30.06 and 30.07
- Sealed packages of any kind. Wrapped gifts or packages that cannot be deemed safe.
- Smoking, vaping and electronic cigarettes are prohibited inside buildings and public spaces, per Houston City Ordinance.
- Any items deemed inappropriate or hazardous by NRG Park or HLSR security.
For more information on RODEOHOUSTON’s policies, click here.
RODEOHOUSTON Bag Policy 2026: What You Can & Can’t Bring was originally published on 93qcountry.com