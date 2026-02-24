RODEOHOUSTON Bag Policy 2026: What You Can & Can’t Bring

Prior to entering the grounds, all guests are subject to bag and wand checks. Here’s what you can bring in, and what you should leave at home.

As we all begin to gear up for another exciting March out at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo , it’s important to know what RODEOHOUSTON ‘s bag policy is prior to arriving on rodeo grounds.

Does RODEOHOUSTON Require Clear Bags?

No, RODEOHOUSTON does not require clear bags, which is unique for many modern-day events of this kind. That being said, any bag you do bring in will be searched.

Small purses, bags, backpacks, strollers and wagons are allowed on the rodeo grounds. Backpacks, bags or purses larger than 24”x15”x18 are not allowed.

In NRG Stadium, there are designated “parking areas” in all four corners of the concourses for strollers and wagons storage during the event.