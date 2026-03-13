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Best Moments of March Madness 2025

Published on March 13, 2026
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NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - Second Round - Seattle
Source: Tyler McFarland / Getty

Best Moments of March Madness 2025

March Madness 2026 has arrived, and the madness is in full swing!

From shocking upsets that leave fans speechless to players delivering jaw-dropping performances, this year’s tournament is already packed with unforgettable moments.

We’re celebrating the heartwarming displays of sportsmanship and cheering for the underdog teams making incredible runs against all odds.

Whether it’s buzzer-beaters or breakout stars, every game is a reminder to soak in the excitement.

The madness is here, and it’s better than ever!

Check out below the Best Moments of March Madness 2025.

1. Second Round: After advancing to the Sweet 16, Ole Miss HC Chris Beard awarded a scholarship to walk-on Cam Brent

2. Second Round: Maryland’s Derik Queen hits a buzzer beater to go to the Sweet 16

3. Second Round: Star freshmen Robert Wright III and Cooper Flagg went from high school teammates to competing in March Madness

4. Second Round: 1 seed Florida takes down the defending back-to-back champs, UCONN

5. Second Round: BYU stands out as a true contender

6. Second Round: Coach Cal vs Coach Patino – 10 seed Arkansas upsets 2 seed St. Johns

7. Second Round: Matt Painter had to get in on the frisbee postgame tradition

8. First Round: Ref calls timeout so Liberty player can get on the floor during March Madness

9. First Round: The Mount Head Coach Donny Lind’s son jumps on the mic

10. First Round: Ole Miss guard Sean Pedulla hits bit shot to help close out North Carolina

11. First Round: Kelvin Sampson makes sure the world knows how Gonzaga is supposed to be said

12. First Round: IUSE’s Ray’Sean Taylor gets emotional after a first round exit, His teammate picks him up

13. First Round: 12 seed Colorado State takes down 5 seed Memphis

14. First Round: Amarion Dickerson from Robert Morris emotional after fouling out – Left it all out on the court

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHeQ1WgSzsU

15. First Round: Seth Davis brought out a ram for his North Carolina Basketball pick

16. First Round: St. John’s picked up its first March Madness win in 25 years

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17. First Round: Drake’s Bennett Stirtz who was playing D-II ball last season led the Bulldogs to a March Madness underdog win with 21 points

18. First Round: Calapari gets first tournament win with Arkansas – upsets 7 seed Kansas

19. First Round: Does this Kansas player already win best block of the NCAA Tournament?

20. First Round: 12 Seed McNeese officially upsets Clemson

21. First Round: The McNeese cheerleaders wear socks with McNeese manager, Amir ‘Aura’ Khan, on them

22. First Round: Creighton basketball player, Steven Ashworth, Share whats it like to play in front of his son during the tournament

23. First Round: McNeese Manager, Amir ‘Aura’ Khan (only manager with an NIL deal) leads McNeese out of the tunnel ahead of McNeese vs Clemson

24. First Round: Creighton nails nine 3’s in the first half and goes on to upset Louisville

25. First Four: Xavier fends off Texas after coming back from 13 down

26. First Four: St. Mary’s get a first four win against St. Mary’s

27. First Four: Mount St. Mary’s showed great sportmanship after game to American standout senior Matt Rogers after the game, who left with a knee injury

28. First Four: North Carolina’s 27-point win was the 2nd largest victory in a First Four game in the NCAA Tournament

29. First Four: Hail Mary last second game winner for Alabama State’s first ever March Madness win (Defeated Saint Francis)

Best Moments of March Madness 2025 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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