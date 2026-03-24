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Shaq & Twisted Black Turn Fort Worth Into a Movie Set

Shaq & Twisted Black Turn Fort Worth Into a Movie Set

Big Diesel touched down in Funky Town with a surprise video shoot, putting real Fort Worth culture center stage.

Published on March 24, 2026
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Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Fort Worth just got a major moment—and it feels like one of those “you had to be there” kind of days.

NBA legend turned cultural icon Shaquille O’Neal popped out to film a music video with Fort Worth’s own underground rap staple Twisted Black—and yeah, the energy is exactly what you’d expect.

The two linked up for “Knock Knock,” a track off Twisted Black’s Jacking for Beats project, and decided Fort Worth was the only place to bring the visuals to life. Reports say Shaq rolled through in a black Rolls-Royce, shutting down a local car wash scene and turning a regular day into a full-on movie set.

But this isn’t just a random collab—it hits deeper for the city.

Twisted Black is a name that carries real weight in North Texas hip hop. From his One Gud Cide days to his solo grind, he’s built a loyal following off raw, street-centered storytelling. Seeing him link with someone as global as Shaq? That’s a full-circle moment.

And Shaq isn’t just visiting—he’s tapped into the culture out here. From owning homes across DFW to showing love at local spots, he’s made it clear DFW isn’t just a stop… it’s part of his lifestyle.

What makes this collab special is the balance: hometown legend meets global superstar, all on Fort Worth soil. It’s the kind of look that shines a light back on the city and reminds people that the talent here has always been real.

Fort Worth isn’t just in the background—it’s the main character.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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