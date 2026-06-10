Join FIFA Fanfestival Dallas For FREE

Source: Radio One / Urban One

The world’s biggest sporting celebration is bringing fans together in North Texas, and soccer enthusiasts won’t want to miss what promises to be one of the most exciting fan experiences of the year. As anticipation builds around the FIFA World Cup, Dallas is inviting residents and visitors alike to be part of the action at the Official FIFA Fan Festival Watch Party in the Fair Park area.

JOIN HERE FOR FREE

Source: Radio One / Urban One

The free event will transform Fair Park into a vibrant gathering place where fans from all backgrounds can come together to celebrate the beautiful game. Attendees can enjoy live match screenings on giant screens, delicious food from local vendors, interactive games, family-friendly activities, and an electric atmosphere that captures the spirit of international soccer.

While admission to the FIFA Fan Festival is completely free, organizers are also raising the excitement level with a series of live concerts featuring an incredible lineup of performers. Concert tickets are now officially on sale and are available separately for those looking to take their Fan Festival experience to the next level.

JOIN HERE FOR FREE

Source: Radio One / Urban One

Whether you’re a lifelong soccer supporter, a casual fan, or simply looking for a fun community event, the FIFA Fan Festival offers something for everyone. It’s more than just a watch party—it’s an opportunity to connect with fellow fans, create lasting memories, and be part of a global celebration right here in Dallas.

JOIN HERE FOR FREE

Gather your friends and family, wear your team’s colors, and prepare for an unforgettable experience. Registration for the FREE FIFA Fan Festival is open now, and concert tickets are available for purchase. Visit DallasFWC26.com today to reserve your spot and join the celebration.