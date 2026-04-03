Dallas 2026 FIFA World Cup Transportation Plan

Public transit like TRE will add more trains and cars to handle increased ridership.

Fans must walk 0.5 miles from Arlington station to stadium, with limited onsite parking.

Residents advised to avoid I-30 and I-20 due to match-day traffic, new toll lanes will help direct flow.

Source: General / FIFA

North Texas officials have said they’re prepared to help over a million people this summer as the World Cup makes its way to Dallas.

On Thursday, the North Texas FWC organizing committee, along with the North Central Texas Council of Governments, unveiled private and public transportation plans for the World Cup this summer.

One of the public transits will be adding additional capacity to the Trinity Railway Express. The TRE currently operates 6 trains with three cars. During the World Cup, the TRE will add four additional trains with four cars each.

Love Local DFW News? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Ticket holders using public transit will need to do a bit of walking in order to make it to the stadium for the nine days during the tournament.

Ticket holders will be able to board the TRE in Dallas at Victory Station or at Central Station in Fort Worth and ride it to Centreport Station. From that point, fans will ride buses to a hub in Arlington.

Once fans make it to the station in Arlington, they will need to walk about half a mile to the Dallas stadium, which is estimated at 10 minutes.

North Texas residents are encouraged to drive to the matches; there will be over 16,000 parking spots open for general parking. The Arlington Esports stadium parking lot has been designated as the rideshare lot for the duration of the tournament. Residents and visitors using DART are encouraged to use the green line to reach the FIFA Fan Festival at the Fair Park. The onsite parking will be limited as over 30,000 fans are expected to attend per event. It’s also important to note that several roads will be closed in June and July as these events take place.

The international broadcast center for the World Cup will be housed at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

New toll lanes on I30 that change directions during rush hour traffic will be used to help direct traffic during the World Cup. The lanes will change based on the World Cup match times.

The Dallas stadium will open 3 hours before every match, giving fans plenty of time to make their way to Arlington.

For residents who will not be traveling to the games, it’s recommended that you seek alternate routes to I-30 and I-20, which will be filled with match-day traffic.

A question was asked as to why charter buses won’t be dropping fans off at the Dallas stadium, officials said, due to the magnitude of traffic that’s expected in the area.

Dallas 2026 FIFA World Cup Transportation Plan was originally published on majic945.com