Listen Live
Close
Local DFW News

Dallas 2026 FIFA World Cup Transportation Plan

North Texas officials unveil transportation plans for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Dallas and travel tips for over 1 million expected fans.

Published on April 3, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black Women's History Month Logo
  • Public transit like TRE will add more trains and cars to handle increased ridership.
  • Fans must walk 0.5 miles from Arlington station to stadium, with limited onsite parking.
  • Residents advised to avoid I-30 and I-20 due to match-day traffic, new toll lanes will help direct flow.
FIFA
Source: General / FIFA

North Texas officials have said they’re prepared to help over a million people this summer as the World Cup makes its way to Dallas.

On Thursday, the North Texas FWC organizing committee, along with the North Central Texas Council of Governments, unveiled private and public transportation plans for the World Cup this summer.

One of the public transits will be adding additional capacity to the Trinity Railway Express. The TRE currently operates 6 trains with three cars. During the World Cup, the TRE will add four additional trains with four cars each.

Ticket holders using public transit will need to do a bit of walking in order to make it to the stadium for the nine days during the tournament.
Ticket holders will be able to board the TRE  in Dallas at Victory Station or at Central Station in Fort Worth and ride it to Centreport Station. From that point, fans will ride buses to a hub in Arlington.

Once fans make it to the station in Arlington, they will need to walk about half a mile to the Dallas stadium, which is estimated at 10 minutes.

North Texas residents are encouraged to drive to the matches; there will be over 16,000 parking spots open for general parking. The Arlington Esports stadium parking lot has been designated as the rideshare lot for the duration of the tournament. Residents and visitors using DART are encouraged to use the green line to reach the FIFA Fan Festival at the Fair Park. The onsite parking will be limited as over 30,000 fans are expected to attend per event. It’s also important to note that several roads will be closed in June and July as these events take place. 

The international broadcast center for the World Cup will be housed at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. 

New toll lanes on I30 that change directions during rush hour traffic will be used to help direct traffic during the World Cup. The lanes will change based on the World Cup match times.

The Dallas stadium will open 3 hours before every match, giving fans plenty of time to make their way to Arlington.

For residents who will not be traveling to the games, it’s recommended that you seek alternate routes to I-30 and I-20, which will be filled with match-day traffic.

A question was asked as to why charter buses won’t be dropping fans off at the Dallas stadium, officials said, due to the magnitude of traffic that’s expected in the area.

Dallas 2026 FIFA World Cup Transportation Plan was originally published on majic945.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Speed Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 9

Jake Paul Aims To Respond To Druski With Blackface?

Hip-Hop Wired
DaBaby - Astroworld Fest 2019

DaBaby Checks Fan For Painting Of His Daughters

Hip-Hop Wired
Kanye West on Drink Champs

Kanye West Album 'BULLY' First-Week Sales Have Been Announced

Hip-Hop Wired
US-POLITICS-TRUMP

President Donald Trump Hurls Expletives At Iran On Easter Sunday

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Music survey
Contests  |  Nia Noelle

97.9 The Beat Has Your Chance To Win $500 And Khelani’s IPad

Comment
37 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Comment
News  |  Matty Willz

What Is Hydrocodone? Drug Found On Tiger Woods

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Lil Wayne HOB Dallas
17 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close