Local DFW News

The Biggest Dallas News Stories Of 2026

Discover the top news stories shaping Dallas in 2026, from major local events and cultural milestones to breakthroughs in public safety, business, and community impact.

Published on January 6, 2026
Aerial Drone over downtown Dallas, Texas at night
Source: adamkaz / Getty

As 2026 unfolds, Dallas continues to make headlines with a mix of impactful events, community milestones, and stories that have captured the attention of the city and beyond. From breakthroughs in long-standing cold cases and major developments in local governance to cultural celebrations and economic shifts and more.This year’s top news stories reflect both the resilience and spirit of Dallas.

Pivotal moments that not only shaped local conversations but also highlighted trends. These stories represent the issues that mattered most to Dallas-area communities. In this roundup, we revisit the most talked-about, most shared, and most impactful news from across the city in 2026.

See what’s kept Dallas talking this year.

ZeeTheWizards Death

Zecqurie Fields aka Zeethewizard was a 25-year-old loalc dallas artist who was shot outside of pinkhouse nightclub in dallas texas on new years day and later died on january 5, 2026.

Aerial Drone over downtown Dallas, Texas at night
Source: adamkaz / Getty

AT&T Moving Headquarters From Dallas To Plano

AT&T is moving its corporate headquarters from Dallas to Plano. AT&T says it will have a new 54-acre campus on Legacy Drive in a plan that will allow it to consolidate its offices from across the metroplex in one place. They could be moving as soon as the first half of 2028.

RELATED: AT&T Moving Headquarters From Dallas To Plano: What It Means

AT&T Store In San Diego
Source: Kevin Carter / Getty

Dallas Police Close Longest Missing Persons Case After 52 Years

After 52 years, the Dallas police department finally had a breakthrough and was able to close this missing persons case at the end of 2025. This is the case of 16-year-old Norman Prater, who went missing on January 14, 1973. The teen was last seen walking with friends in East Dallas, but unfortunately, never made it home.

RELATED: Dallas Police Close Longest Missing Persons Case After 52 Years

Police Lights
Source: Radio ONE / General
