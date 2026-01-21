Winter Storm Alert for DFW:
- Prepare home by insulating pipes, stocking supplies, and checking heating equipment.
- Avoid travel during the storm and keep an emergency kit in your vehicle.
- Stay informed on weather updates and local emergency notifications.
What You Need to Know & How to Prepare
North Texas is bracing for a significant winter storm this weekend, as a strong arctic cold
front moves in and brings freezing rain, sleet, snow, and dangerous ice to the Dallas–Fort Worth
area. Meteorologists are warning that this storm could lead to hazardous travel conditions,
ice accumulation on roads and power lines, and very cold temperatures. Stay informed,
stay safe, and prepare now so you and your family can weather the storm. [FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth]
🌨️ What the Forecast Looks Like
The National Weather Service and local meteorologists have highlighted several key points
for this storm:
- Freezing rain and sleet, especially Friday night and Saturday. [FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth]
- Snow and mixed precipitation possible across the region. [WFAA]
- Ice accumulation on roads, bridges, trees, and power lines may cause dangerous travel
and localized power outages. [AP News]
- After the storm passes, temperatures will stay very cold for several days.
This forecast is still evolving, and details — especially snow totals or exact timing —
could shift as the storm gets closer. Always check updated forecasts from the National
Weather Service and local weather sources. [Star-Telegram]
📦 What DFW Residents Should Do to Prepare
✔️ At Home
- Make sure heaters, furnaces, fireplaces, and wood stoves are clean and working. [Texas Department of Public Safety]
- Insulate pipes and disconnect outdoor hoses to prevent freezing and bursting. [Texas.gov]
- Stock up on essential supplies like water, non-perishable food, blankets, and medicine. [National Weather Service]
- Keep a battery-powered or weather radio handy in case of power outages. [National Weather Service]
- Have flashlights and extra batteries ready for nights without electricity. [National Weather Service]
- If you have pets, make sure they have warm shelter and extra food and water. [Texas.gov]
✔️ Around the House
- Open cabinets under sinks to help warm air circulate around pipes. [Texas.gov]
- Set your thermostat no lower than 55°F if you’ll be out of town. [Texas.gov]
- Install carbon monoxide detectors to guard against unsafe heating practices. [Texas.gov]
✔️ If You Must Travel
- Avoid traveling when freezing rain, sleet, or snow is predicted. [Texas Department of Public Safety]
- If travel is necessary, plan ahead and tell someone your route. [Texas Department of Public Safety]
- Keep your gas tank full in case you get stuck or need to go slower than expected. [Texas Department of Public Safety]
- Check road conditions on DriveTexas.org or call
800-452-9292 before heading out. [Texas Department of Public Safety]
- On icy roads, slow down, increase your stopping distance, and NEVER use cruise control. [Texas Department of Public Safety]
- Bridges and overpasses freeze first — approach them with extra caution. [TxDOT]
✔️ In Your Vehicle — Emergency Kit
If you have to drive in winter weather, carry a simple emergency kit in your car:
- Blankets, extra clothing, gloves, hats, and warm socks. [Texas Department of Public Safety]
- Non-perishable snacks and bottled water. [Texas Department of Public Safety]
- Flashlight, extra batteries, and a radio. [Texas Department of Public Safety]
- Windshield scraper and small shovel. [Texas.gov]
- Booster cables, tow rope, and traction aids like sand or cat litter. [Texas Department of Public Safety]
❤️ Helpful Tips from Texas Officials
The Texas Department of Public Safety reminds residents to stay cautious when temperatures drop and winter weather arrives. They emphasize:
- Monitor weather updates frequently through local news and the National Weather Service. [Texas Department of Public Safety]
- Sign up for local emergency notifications from your city or county. [Texas.gov]
- Prepare your home and vehicle before the storm arrives — don’t wait until it’s too late. [Texas Department of Public Safety]
- Check on friends and family who may be especially vulnerable to cold weather. [Texas.gov]
🌟 Final Reminder
Winter storms in Texas can be unpredictable — even a few inches of snow, sleet, or ice can make
travel dangerous and disrupt power or services. The best defense is preparation: stay informed,
stay stocked, and only travel if it’s absolutely necessary. A little planning now can keep
you safe through the cold weather ahead. [AP News]