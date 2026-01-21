Winter Storm Alert for DFW:

What You Need to Know & How to Prepare

North Texas is bracing for a significant winter storm this weekend, as a strong arctic cold

front moves in and brings freezing rain, sleet, snow, and dangerous ice to the Dallas–Fort Worth

area. Meteorologists are warning that this storm could lead to hazardous travel conditions,

ice accumulation on roads and power lines, and very cold temperatures. Stay informed,

stay safe, and prepare now so you and your family can weather the storm. [FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth]

🌨️ What the Forecast Looks Like

The National Weather Service and local meteorologists have highlighted several key points

for this storm:

Freezing rain and sleet, especially Friday night and Saturday. [FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth]

Snow and mixed precipitation possible across the region. [WFAA]

Ice accumulation on roads, bridges, trees, and power lines may cause dangerous travel and localized power outages. [AP News]

After the storm passes, temperatures will stay very cold for several days.

This forecast is still evolving, and details — especially snow totals or exact timing —

could shift as the storm gets closer. Always check updated forecasts from the National

Weather Service and local weather sources. [Star-Telegram]

📦 What DFW Residents Should Do to Prepare

✔️ At Home

✔️ Around the House

Open cabinets under sinks to help warm air circulate around pipes. [Texas.gov]

Set your thermostat no lower than 55°F if you’ll be out of town. [Texas.gov]

Install carbon monoxide detectors to guard against unsafe heating practices. [Texas.gov]

✔️ If You Must Travel

✔️ In Your Vehicle — Emergency Kit

If you have to drive in winter weather, carry a simple emergency kit in your car:

❤️ Helpful Tips from Texas Officials

The Texas Department of Public Safety reminds residents to stay cautious when temperatures drop and winter weather arrives. They emphasize:

Monitor weather updates frequently through local news and the National Weather Service. [Texas Department of Public Safety]

Sign up for local emergency notifications from your city or county. [Texas.gov]

Prepare your home and vehicle before the storm arrives — don’t wait until it’s too late. [Texas Department of Public Safety]

Check on friends and family who may be especially vulnerable to cold weather. [Texas.gov]

🌟 Final Reminder

Winter storms in Texas can be unpredictable — even a few inches of snow, sleet, or ice can make

travel dangerous and disrupt power or services. The best defense is preparation: stay informed,

stay stocked, and only travel if it’s absolutely necessary. A little planning now can keep

you safe through the cold weather ahead. [AP News]