Five Arrested After 110 MPH Police Chase in North Texas

Police pursued suspects at 110 mph across 3 counties for 90 minutes

Suspects fired at officers during chase, firearm recovered at crash site

All 5 suspects hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, facing charges

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

A high-speed chase took place across three north Texas counties on Thursday morning, with the suspect reaching speeds of 110 MPH. This was a 90-minute pursuit that ended with 5 suspects in custody. The chase began near FM 875 and FM 663 in Ellis County around 3:20 a.m. and lasted for about an hour before the suspects crashed on I-30 at about 4:20 a.m. near Camp Bowie Boulevard.

TRENDING: Early Voting Locations In North Texas 2026

Police were able to stop the driver by utilizing spike strips during the pursuit, which caused the driver to lose control and flip the vehicle on its side.Ellis County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that a deputy observed a vehicle shooting near FM 875 and FM 663. The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver fled. The officer reported that the suspect fired at them during the chase. Investigators confirmed a firearm was recovered from the crash, which had been thrown out of the vehicle during the pursuit.

Due to the gunfire, police approached the overturned vehicle with extreme caution and advised news crews to keep their distance on the scene in case of a shootout. All 5 suspects were transported to the hospitals by ambulances, and news crews on the scene observed officials removing the suspects from their handcuffs so they could be treated for crash-related injuries. Reports say one suspect was reportedly unconscious following the wreck; thankfully, none of the injuries were life-threatening.

TRENDING: Trump Treats USA Men’s Hockey Team To McDonald’s Feast At White House

Love News? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Suspects include 18-year-old Miguel Lopez, 18-year-old Damion DeLeon Aumada, 21-year-old Jose Mioes Alvarado, and 24-year-old Guadalupe Alvarado, who have all been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant. Suspects are facing other charges as well, including marijuana possession and firearm possession.

Fifth suspect, 26-year-old Fernando Alba Jr., is currently in the ICU but is expected to be released soon. He will also be charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, along with other charges.

Brad Norman, Ellis County Sheriff, said in a statement, “I commend our deputies and our law enforcement partners for their bravery, restraint, and unwavering commitment to protecting the citizens of both Ellis and Tarrant County. Their actions reflect the highest standards of law enforcement service.”

Witness Brandi Kinikin, who is also a resident who lives near the chase, spoke with Fox News and says, “It’s concerning. I don’t like the idea of gunshots anywhere near us. They could hurt not just you know, by shooting in the air, but also in the high-speed chase. They could have hurt anybody who was on the road. The officers could’ve been hurt, and they just need to be responsible for how they’re acting.”

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges could be forthcoming.