Candidates On The 2026 Primary Election Ballot
When voting season arrives, it can be overwhelming to keep up with: who’s running, what they’re running for, what they represent, their policies, and much more. This year, we’ve got you covered with who’s running and what they’re running for, some names you may have heard of, some you may not.
This list gives you a look at the candidates and what they’re running for, allowing you the chance to research them and see who you’d like to vote for.
We’re currently in the season of early voting, which is from now through February 28.
Election day takes place on March 3rd.
Polls are open Monday-Friday from 7 am – 7 pm.
Make sure you get out and vote!
U.S. Senator (Democrat)
James Talarico | Jasmine Crockett | Ahmad R. Hassan
U.S. Senator (Republican)
Sara Canady | Anna Bender | Ken Paxton | Gulrez “Gus” Khan | Virgil John Bierschwale | Wesley Hunt | John Cornyn | John O. Adefope
U.S. Rep. District 3 (Democrat) (Collin County)
Evan Hunt | Unopposed
U.S. Rep. District 3 (Republican) (Collin County)
Keith Self | Mark Newgent
U.S. Rep. District 4 (Democrat) (Collin County)
Andrew L. Rubell | Jason Pearce
U.S. Rep. District 4 (Republican) (Collin County)
Don Horn | Pat Fallon
U.S. Rep. District 5 (Democrat) (Dallas County)
Forrest Lumpkin | Chelsey Hockett | Ruth “Truth” Torres
U.S. Rep. District 6 (Democrat) (Dallas County) (Tarrant County)
Danny Minton | Unopposed
U.S. Rep. District 12 (Democrat) (Tarrant County)
Kenneth Morgan-Aguilera | Angela ‘Heli’ Rodriguez Prilliman
U.S. Rep. District 13 (Republican) (Denton County)
Ronny Jackson | Chasity Wedgeworth
U.S. Rep. District 13 (Democrat) (Denton County)
Mark Nair | Unopposed
U.S. Rep. District 24 (Democrat) (Dallas County) (Tarrant County)
Jon Buchwald | Kevin Burge | TJ Ware
U.S. Rep. District 24 (Republican) (Dallas County)
Beth Van Duyne | Unopposed
U.S. Rep. District 25 (Democrat) (Tarrant County)
William Marks | Dione Sims
U.S. Rep. District 26 (Republican) (Denton County)
Brandon Gill | Robert A. Chick
U.S. Rep. District 26 (Democrat) (Denton County)
Steven Shook | Ernest R. Lineberger III
U.S. Rep. District 30 (Democrat) (Dallas County) (Tarrant County)
Frederick D. Haynes III | Barbara Mallory Caraway | Rodney LaBruce
U.S. Rep. District 30 (Republican) (Dallas County)
Everett Jackson | Nils B. Walker | Sholdon Daniels | Gregorio H. Heise
U.S. Rep. District 32 (Democrat) (Collin County) (Dallas County)
Dan Barrios | Anthony Bridges
U.S. Rep. District 32 (Republican) (Collin County) (Dallas County)
Aimee Carrasco | Darrell Day | James Ussery | Paul L. Bondar | Abteen Vaziri | Jace Yarbrough | Ryan Binkley | Monty Montanez | Gordon Heslop
U.S. Rep. District 33 (Democrat) (Dallas County)
Carlos Quintanilla | Colin Allred | Julie Johnson | Zeeshan Hafeez
U.S. Rep. District 33 (Republican) (Dallas County)
Patrick David Gillespie | John Sims | Monte “Doc” Mitchell | Kurt Schwab
