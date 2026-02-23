Listen Live
Close
Local

Early Voting Locations In Dallas 2026

Early Voting Locations In North Texas 2026

The 2026 Texas primary election will shape the candidates on the November ballot for federal, state, and local offices.

Published on February 23, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Voters will decide Democratic and Republican candidates for U.S. Senate and House in the November election.
  • One of Texas's two U.S. Senators is up for reelection, and all 38 U.S. representatives face reelection.
  • Early voting is underway, with polls open Monday-Friday from 7AM to 7PM, and election day is March 3rd.
Urban One One Vote
Source: Ion Digital / Online Editor: Reagan Elam

The 2026 Texas primary election will shape the candidates on the November ballot for federal, state, and local offices. Everyone eligible and registered to vote has the opportunity to participate, including first-time voters navigating the process for the first time. Voters will decide which Democratic and Republican candidates will face off this November in congressional races for U.S. Senator and the U.S. House.

In addition, one of Texas’s two U.S. Senators is up for reelection for a six-year term, and all 38 U.S. representatives are up for reelection for two-year terms.

TRENDING: Candidates On The 2026 Primary Election Ballots

Early voting is taking place now, through February 28th. Election day is March 3rd

Polls are open Monday-Friday from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

TRENDING: Texas 2026 Primary Election Guide

A E Sims Cedar Hill Rec Center – (E3106D)

310 E Parkerville Rd, Cedar Hill, Texas 75104

Voting Room: Topaz Room

Addison Town Hall – (E0036D)

15650 Addison Rd, Addison, Texas 75001

Voting Room: Lobby

Audelia Road Branch Library – (E2060D)

10045 Audelia Rd, Dallas, Texas 75238

Voting Room: Auditorium

Balch Springs Recreation Center – (E3408D)

4372 Shepherd Ln, Balch Springs, Texas 75180

Voting Room: Meeting Room

Bear Creek Community Church – (E4629D)

2700 Finley Rd, Irving, Texas 75062

Voting Room: Lobby Breezeway

Coppell Town Center – (E2805D)

255 E Parkway Blvd, Coppell, Texas 75019

Voting Room: Atrium

Crosswinds High School – (E4516D)

1100 N Carrier Pkwy, Grand Prairie, Texas 75050

Voting Room: Room 104

City of Hutchins Municipal Center – (E3950D)

321 N Main St, Hutchins, Texas 75141

Voting Room: Council Chambers

Dallas College-North Lake Campus – (E4633D)

5001 N Macarthur Blvd, Irving, Texas 75038

Voting Room: Library 235

Dallas College-Brookhaven Campus – (E2307D)

3939 Valley View Ln Farmers Branch, Texas 75244

Voting Room: W Building W1001 and W1002

Dallas College-Cedar Valley Campus – (E3072D)

3030 N Dallas Ave, Lancaster, Texas 75134

Voting Room: Rm M105

Dallas College-Eastfield Campus – (E1303D)

3737 Motley Dr, Mesquite, Texas 75150

Voting Room: G101

Dallas College-Garland Center – (E1708D)

675 W Walnut St, Garland, Texas 75040

Voting Room: Room GC306A & GC302B

Dallas College-Mountain View Campus – (E4113D)

4849 W Illinois Ave, Dallas, Texas 75211

Voting Room: E Building -Small Gym, E121

Dallas College-Pleasant Grove Ctr – (E1096D)

802 S Buckner Blvd, Dallas, Texas 75217

Voting Room: PG 108/109

Dallas College-R Jan Lecroy Ctr – (E1029D)

9596 Walnut St, Dallas, Texas 75243

Voting Room: LeCroy Center R012

Dallas College-West Dallas Center – (E4029D)

3330 N Hampton Rd, Dallas, Texas 75212

Voting Room: W141

Dallas County Mesquite Gov Ctr – (E0049D)

500 S Galloway Ave, Mesquite, Texas 75149

Voting Room: Community Rm L101

Dallas County Records Bldg – (E0050D)

500 Elm St, Dallas, Texas 75202

Voting Room: Lobby

Disciple Central Comm Church – (E3605D)

901 N Polk St, Desoto, Texas 75115

Voting Room: Youth Room

Duncanville Library – (E3202D)

201 James Collins Blvd, Duncanville, Texas 75116

Voting Room: Meeting Rooms 1-3

Elections Training / Warehouse – (E0004D)

1460 Round Table Dr, Dallas, Texas 75247

Voting Room: Voting Room

Envision Dallas – (E0058D)

1801 Valley View Ln, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Voting Room: Conference Room

Esperanza Comm Ctr At Dobie – (E0061D)

14040 Rolling Hills Ln, Dallas, Texas 75240

Voting Room: Gym

Farmers Branch Manske Library – (E2305D)

13613 Webb Chapel Rd, Dallas, Texas 75234

Voting Room: Community Hub

Fretz Park Library – (E2052D)

6990 Belt Line Rd, Dallas, Texas 75254

Voting Room: Black Box Theater

Frank Crowley Courts Building – (E0065D)

133 N. Riverfront Blvd., Dallas, Texas 75207

Voting Room: Room 1A250

Florence Recreation Center – (E1301D)

2501 Whitson Way, Mesquite, Texas 75150

Voting Room: Event Room

Friendship West Baptist Church – (E3064D)

2020 W Wheatland Rd, Dallas, Texas 75232

Voting Room: Banquet Hall Foyer

For Oak Cliff – (E0023D)

907 E Ledbetter Dr, Dallas, Texas 75216

Voting Room: Multipurpose Room

Grauwyler Park Recreation Center – (E4086D)

7780 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, Texas 75235

Voting Room: Room A

Glenn Heights Family Center – (E0012D)

1932 S Hampton Rd, Glenn Heights, Texas 75154

Voting Room: Multipurpose Room

Hamilton Park Umc – (E0047D)

11881 Schroeder Rd, Dallas, Texas 75243

Voting Room: Library

Harry Stone Recreation Center – (E1116D)

2403 Millmar Dr, Dallas, Texas 75228

Voting Room: Multipurpose Room 104

Highland Hills Library – (E3073D)

6200 Bonnie View Rd, Dallas, Texas 75241

Voting Room: Auditorium

Irving Arts Center – (E4642D)

3333 N Macarthur Blvd, Irving, Texas 75062

Voting Room: Art Lab 1

Irving City Hall – (E4607D)

825 W Irving Blvd, Irving, Texas 75060

Voting Room: Main Lobby

Islamic Association Of North Texas – (E0021D)

840 Abrams Rd, Richardson, Texas 75081

Voting Room: Brothers & Sisters Ent Foyer

Jaycee Zaragoza Recreation Center – (E4081D)

3114 Clymer St, Dallas, Texas 75212

Voting Room: Arts and Crafts Room

Josey Ranch Lake Library – (E2407D)

1700 Keller Springs Rd, Carrollton, Texas 75006

Voting Room: Front Meeting Room

Kiest Recreation Center – (E0025D)

3081 S Hampton Rd, Dallas, Texas 75224

Voting Room: Small Room

Lancaster Veterans Memorial Library – (E3809D)

1600 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Lancaster, Texas 75134

Voting Room: Meeting Room

Lochwood Branch Library – (E1052D)

11221 Lochwood Blvd, Dallas, Texas 75218

Voting Room: Blackbox Theater

Madinah Masjid Of Carrollton – (E0042D)

2180 Old Denton Rd, Carrollton, Texas 75006

Voting Room: Multipurpose Hall

Marsh Lane Baptist Church – (E2005D)

10716 Marsh Ln, Dallas, Texas 75229

Voting Room: Fellowship Hall

Ministerios Charisma – (E0043D)

740 Melrose Dr, Richardson, Texas 75080

Voting Room: Large Side Room

Makkah Masjid Idea – (E0041D)

3301 W Buckingham Rd, Garland, Texas 75042

Voting Room: Back Multipurpose Room

Martin Weiss Recreation Center – (E4064D)

1111 Martindell Ave, Dallas, Texas 75211

Voting Room: Small Room

Mountain Creek Library – (E4050D)

6102 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas, Texas 75249

Voting Room: Auditorium

Mlk Jr Branch Library – (E0029D)

2922 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Dallas, Texas 75215

Voting Room: Auditorium

North Garland Branch Library – (E0024D)

3845 N Garland Ave, Garland, Texas 75040

Voting Room: Program Room

Northway Christian Church – (E0030D)

7202 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas, Texas 75225

Voting Room: Fellowship Hall

Oak Gardens Church – (E0045D)

4008 S Polk St, Dallas, Texas 75224

Voting Room: Foyer

Oak Lawn Branch Library – (E1022D)

4100 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, Texas 75219

Voting Room: Auditorium

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church-Gp – (E4528D)

4729 S Carrier Pkwy, Grand Prairie, Texas 75052

Voting Room: Fellowship Hall NE Wing

Oak Cliff Government Center – (E4071D)

702 E Jefferson Blvd, Dallas, Texas 75203

Voting Room: Main Lobby

Pioneer Event Center – (E0063D)

1025 W Pioneer Pkwy, Grand Prairie, Texas 75052

Voting Room: Oduduwa Hall

Paul L Dunbar Library – (E3043D)

2008 E Kiest Blvd, Dallas, Texas 75216

Voting Room: Auditorium

Royal Lane Baptist Church – (E0038D)

6707 Royal Ln, Dallas, Texas 75230

Voting Room: Vickrey Hall

Rowlett Community Centre – (E2927D)

5300 Main St, Rowlett, Texas 75088

Voting Room: Room D

Sachse City Hall – (E2941D)

3815 Sachse Rd, Sachse, Texas 75048

Voting Room: Courtroom

South Garland Branch Library – (E1723D)

4845 Broadway Blvd, Garland, Texas 75043

Voting Room: Program Room

Skyline Branch Library – (E1088D)

6006 Everglade Rd, Dallas, Texas 75227

Voting Room: Auditorium

Seagoville City Hall – (E3921D)

702 N Highway 175, Seagoville, Texas 75159

Voting Room: Foyer

St Paul’S Church – (E0046D)

6464 E Lovers Ln, Dallas, Texas 75214

Voting Room: Fellowship Hall

Sunnyvale Town Hall – (E3500D)

127 N Collins Rd, Sunnyvale, Texas 75182

Voting Room: Council Chambers

University Park Umc – (E2220D)

4024 Caruth Blvd, Dallas, Texas 75225

Voting Room: Room 101

Vietnamese Community Center – (E0022D)

3221 Belt Line Rd, Garland, Texas 75044

Voting Room: Senior Room

Valley Ranch Library – (E2604D)

401 Cimarron Trl, Irving, Texas 75063

Voting Room: Meeting Room

Wilmer Community Center – (E3940D)

Davidson Plz, Wilmer, Texas 75172

Voting Room: Main Room

Early Voting Locations In North Texas 2026 was originally published on majic945.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 - Show

Man With Tourette's Sydrome Shouted N-Word, Vulgarities At 2026 BAFTA Awards

Hip-Hop Wired
F1 Grand Prix of Miami

Donald Is That You?: Social Media Wonders If President Trump Called Into C-SPAN Using "John Barron" Pseudonym To Slam The Supreme Court's Decision On Tariffs

Hip-Hop Wired
Rep. Donalds And Speaker Johnson Dedicate Frederick Douglass Press Gallery At The US Capitol

Byron Donalds' Ja-Fakin Accent Revealed By Ex-Wife

Hip-Hop Wired

Chris Pratt, Gwen Stefani & Mark Wahlberg Slammed For Promoting 'Hallow' App

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Early Voting Sign
6 Items
Politics  |  Kirby Lozano

Texas 2026 Primary Election Guide

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
72 Items
Local  |  tethomas

Early Voting Locations In North Texas 2026

Comment
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
16 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

Comment
Local  |  TheOlympiaDShow

Restaurants Face Claims of Passing Off Imported Shrimp

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close