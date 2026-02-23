Early Voting Locations In Dallas 2026
The 2026 Texas primary election will shape the candidates on the November ballot for federal, state, and local offices. Everyone eligible and registered to vote has the opportunity to participate, including first-time voters navigating the process for the first time. Voters will decide which Democratic and Republican candidates will face off this November in congressional races for U.S. Senator and the U.S. House.
In addition, one of Texas’s two U.S. Senators is up for reelection for a six-year term, and all 38 U.S. representatives are up for reelection for two-year terms.
Early voting is taking place now, through February 28th. Election day is March 3rd
Polls are open Monday-Friday from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM.
A E Sims Cedar Hill Rec Center – (E3106D)
310 E Parkerville Rd, Cedar Hill, Texas 75104
Voting Room: Topaz Room
Addison Town Hall – (E0036D)
15650 Addison Rd, Addison, Texas 75001
Voting Room: Lobby
Audelia Road Branch Library – (E2060D)
10045 Audelia Rd, Dallas, Texas 75238
Voting Room: Auditorium
Balch Springs Recreation Center – (E3408D)
4372 Shepherd Ln, Balch Springs, Texas 75180
Voting Room: Meeting Room
Bear Creek Community Church – (E4629D)
2700 Finley Rd, Irving, Texas 75062
Voting Room: Lobby Breezeway
Coppell Town Center – (E2805D)
255 E Parkway Blvd, Coppell, Texas 75019
Voting Room: Atrium
Crosswinds High School – (E4516D)
1100 N Carrier Pkwy, Grand Prairie, Texas 75050
Voting Room: Room 104
City of Hutchins Municipal Center – (E3950D)
321 N Main St, Hutchins, Texas 75141
Voting Room: Council Chambers
Dallas College-North Lake Campus – (E4633D)
5001 N Macarthur Blvd, Irving, Texas 75038
Voting Room: Library 235
Dallas College-Brookhaven Campus – (E2307D)
3939 Valley View Ln Farmers Branch, Texas 75244
Voting Room: W Building W1001 and W1002
Dallas College-Cedar Valley Campus – (E3072D)
3030 N Dallas Ave, Lancaster, Texas 75134
Voting Room: Rm M105
Dallas College-Eastfield Campus – (E1303D)
3737 Motley Dr, Mesquite, Texas 75150
Voting Room: G101
Dallas College-Garland Center – (E1708D)
675 W Walnut St, Garland, Texas 75040
Voting Room: Room GC306A & GC302B
Dallas College-Mountain View Campus – (E4113D)
4849 W Illinois Ave, Dallas, Texas 75211
Voting Room: E Building -Small Gym, E121
Dallas College-Pleasant Grove Ctr – (E1096D)
802 S Buckner Blvd, Dallas, Texas 75217
Voting Room: PG 108/109
Dallas College-R Jan Lecroy Ctr – (E1029D)
9596 Walnut St, Dallas, Texas 75243
Voting Room: LeCroy Center R012
Dallas College-West Dallas Center – (E4029D)
3330 N Hampton Rd, Dallas, Texas 75212
Voting Room: W141
Dallas County Mesquite Gov Ctr – (E0049D)
500 S Galloway Ave, Mesquite, Texas 75149
Voting Room: Community Rm L101
Dallas County Records Bldg – (E0050D)
500 Elm St, Dallas, Texas 75202
Voting Room: Lobby
Disciple Central Comm Church – (E3605D)
901 N Polk St, Desoto, Texas 75115
Voting Room: Youth Room
Duncanville Library – (E3202D)
201 James Collins Blvd, Duncanville, Texas 75116
Voting Room: Meeting Rooms 1-3
Elections Training / Warehouse – (E0004D)
1460 Round Table Dr, Dallas, Texas 75247
Voting Room: Voting Room
Envision Dallas – (E0058D)
1801 Valley View Ln, Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Voting Room: Conference Room
Esperanza Comm Ctr At Dobie – (E0061D)
14040 Rolling Hills Ln, Dallas, Texas 75240
Voting Room: Gym
Farmers Branch Manske Library – (E2305D)
13613 Webb Chapel Rd, Dallas, Texas 75234
Voting Room: Community Hub
Fretz Park Library – (E2052D)
6990 Belt Line Rd, Dallas, Texas 75254
Voting Room: Black Box Theater
Frank Crowley Courts Building – (E0065D)
133 N. Riverfront Blvd., Dallas, Texas 75207
Voting Room: Room 1A250
Florence Recreation Center – (E1301D)
2501 Whitson Way, Mesquite, Texas 75150
Voting Room: Event Room
Friendship West Baptist Church – (E3064D)
2020 W Wheatland Rd, Dallas, Texas 75232
Voting Room: Banquet Hall Foyer
For Oak Cliff – (E0023D)
907 E Ledbetter Dr, Dallas, Texas 75216
Voting Room: Multipurpose Room
Grauwyler Park Recreation Center – (E4086D)
7780 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, Texas 75235
Voting Room: Room A
Glenn Heights Family Center – (E0012D)
1932 S Hampton Rd, Glenn Heights, Texas 75154
Voting Room: Multipurpose Room
Hamilton Park Umc – (E0047D)
11881 Schroeder Rd, Dallas, Texas 75243
Voting Room: Library
Harry Stone Recreation Center – (E1116D)
2403 Millmar Dr, Dallas, Texas 75228
Voting Room: Multipurpose Room 104
Highland Hills Library – (E3073D)
6200 Bonnie View Rd, Dallas, Texas 75241
Voting Room: Auditorium
Irving Arts Center – (E4642D)
3333 N Macarthur Blvd, Irving, Texas 75062
Voting Room: Art Lab 1
Irving City Hall – (E4607D)
825 W Irving Blvd, Irving, Texas 75060
Voting Room: Main Lobby
Islamic Association Of North Texas – (E0021D)
840 Abrams Rd, Richardson, Texas 75081
Voting Room: Brothers & Sisters Ent Foyer
Jaycee Zaragoza Recreation Center – (E4081D)
3114 Clymer St, Dallas, Texas 75212
Voting Room: Arts and Crafts Room
Josey Ranch Lake Library – (E2407D)
1700 Keller Springs Rd, Carrollton, Texas 75006
Voting Room: Front Meeting Room
Kiest Recreation Center – (E0025D)
3081 S Hampton Rd, Dallas, Texas 75224
Voting Room: Small Room
Lancaster Veterans Memorial Library – (E3809D)
1600 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Lancaster, Texas 75134
Voting Room: Meeting Room
Lochwood Branch Library – (E1052D)
11221 Lochwood Blvd, Dallas, Texas 75218
Voting Room: Blackbox Theater
Madinah Masjid Of Carrollton – (E0042D)
2180 Old Denton Rd, Carrollton, Texas 75006
Voting Room: Multipurpose Hall
Marsh Lane Baptist Church – (E2005D)
10716 Marsh Ln, Dallas, Texas 75229
Voting Room: Fellowship Hall
Ministerios Charisma – (E0043D)
740 Melrose Dr, Richardson, Texas 75080
Voting Room: Large Side Room
Makkah Masjid Idea – (E0041D)
3301 W Buckingham Rd, Garland, Texas 75042
Voting Room: Back Multipurpose Room
Martin Weiss Recreation Center – (E4064D)
1111 Martindell Ave, Dallas, Texas 75211
Voting Room: Small Room
Mountain Creek Library – (E4050D)
6102 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas, Texas 75249
Voting Room: Auditorium
Mlk Jr Branch Library – (E0029D)
2922 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Dallas, Texas 75215
Voting Room: Auditorium
North Garland Branch Library – (E0024D)
3845 N Garland Ave, Garland, Texas 75040
Voting Room: Program Room
Northway Christian Church – (E0030D)
7202 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas, Texas 75225
Voting Room: Fellowship Hall
Oak Gardens Church – (E0045D)
4008 S Polk St, Dallas, Texas 75224
Voting Room: Foyer
Oak Lawn Branch Library – (E1022D)
4100 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, Texas 75219
Voting Room: Auditorium
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church-Gp – (E4528D)
4729 S Carrier Pkwy, Grand Prairie, Texas 75052
Voting Room: Fellowship Hall NE Wing
Oak Cliff Government Center – (E4071D)
702 E Jefferson Blvd, Dallas, Texas 75203
Voting Room: Main Lobby
Pioneer Event Center – (E0063D)
1025 W Pioneer Pkwy, Grand Prairie, Texas 75052
Voting Room: Oduduwa Hall
Paul L Dunbar Library – (E3043D)
2008 E Kiest Blvd, Dallas, Texas 75216
Voting Room: Auditorium
Royal Lane Baptist Church – (E0038D)
6707 Royal Ln, Dallas, Texas 75230
Voting Room: Vickrey Hall
Rowlett Community Centre – (E2927D)
5300 Main St, Rowlett, Texas 75088
Voting Room: Room D
Sachse City Hall – (E2941D)
3815 Sachse Rd, Sachse, Texas 75048
Voting Room: Courtroom
South Garland Branch Library – (E1723D)
4845 Broadway Blvd, Garland, Texas 75043
Voting Room: Program Room
Skyline Branch Library – (E1088D)
6006 Everglade Rd, Dallas, Texas 75227
Voting Room: Auditorium
Seagoville City Hall – (E3921D)
702 N Highway 175, Seagoville, Texas 75159
Voting Room: Foyer
St Paul’S Church – (E0046D)
6464 E Lovers Ln, Dallas, Texas 75214
Voting Room: Fellowship Hall
Sunnyvale Town Hall – (E3500D)
127 N Collins Rd, Sunnyvale, Texas 75182
Voting Room: Council Chambers
University Park Umc – (E2220D)
4024 Caruth Blvd, Dallas, Texas 75225
Voting Room: Room 101
Vietnamese Community Center – (E0022D)
3221 Belt Line Rd, Garland, Texas 75044
Voting Room: Senior Room
Valley Ranch Library – (E2604D)
401 Cimarron Trl, Irving, Texas 75063
Voting Room: Meeting Room
Wilmer Community Center – (E3940D)
Davidson Plz, Wilmer, Texas 75172
Voting Room: Main Room
