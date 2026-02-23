Early Voting Locations In Dallas 2026

Source: Ion Digital / Online Editor: Reagan Elam

The 2026 Texas primary election will shape the candidates on the November ballot for federal, state, and local offices. Everyone eligible and registered to vote has the opportunity to participate, including first-time voters navigating the process for the first time. Voters will decide which Democratic and Republican candidates will face off this November in congressional races for U.S. Senator and the U.S. House.

In addition, one of Texas’s two U.S. Senators is up for reelection for a six-year term, and all 38 U.S. representatives are up for reelection for two-year terms.

TRENDING: Candidates On The 2026 Primary Election Ballots

Early voting is taking place now, through February 28th. Election day is March 3rd

Polls are open Monday-Friday from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

TRENDING: Texas 2026 Primary Election Guide