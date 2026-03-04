Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

John Davidson Issues Statement about BAFTA n-word incident

Sorta Sorry? BAFTA Bigotry Bloke John Davidson Issues Insufficient Statement

Published on March 3, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - VIP Arrivals
Source: Dave Benett / Getty

The backlash from the bigotry put on display by John Davidson at the BAFTAs is still reverberating and up until this point, we had not heard very much from the perpetrator himself.

That has changed.

According to PEOPLE, Davidson has finally released a statement that was not as much of an apology as a great many people, Black people specifically, would have wanted…

I’ve been waiting all week until the dust settles after the weekend at the BAFTAs in London,” he wrote. “I would like to thank each and every one of you who have shown love, support and solidarity towards myself and the rest of the Tourette’s Community.

“Your kind words and support have got me through a very difficult week,” Davidson continued.

Honestly, he could have just kept this. The thing that people issuing “apologies” seem to consistently fail at miserably is naming the specific harm and naming the specific people harmed. Any statement of contrition is worthless and disingenuous if those two things are not present. Of course John Davidson doesn’t have to apologize for having Tourette’s and people who have been diagnosed with the disease should be respected and protected. However, that doesn’t exonerate them from accountability.

Meanwhile, Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo have been feeling the love from on stage to another starting at the NAACP awards where they presented the award for best supporting actress in a film alongside Sinners director Ryan Coogler. Lindo took a moment to address the elephant in the room and to give thanks for the support since the BAFTA incident.

“I’d just like to officially say, I appreciate, we appreciate all the support and love we have been shown in the aftermath of what happened last weekend. It means a lot to us.”

Thanks but no thanks, John Davidson. Be well.

Sorta Sorry? BAFTA Bigotry Bloke John Davidson Issues Insufficient Statement was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Bob Power

Hip-Hop Mourns The Loss Of Recording Engineer Bob Power

Hip-Hop Wired
Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot

Lil Durk Murder Trial Pushed Back Until August

Hip-Hop Wired
Bobby Dee Presents Kings Of The West

DJ Quik’s Son Sentenced To 15 Years To Life In 2022 Shooting

Hip-Hop Wired
House Democrats Hold Capitol Hill Hearing On Ending Violent Immigration Enforcement By Federal Agents

Ilhan Omar Fries Nancy Mace Online, Internet Joins In

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Greatest Female Southern Rappers of All Time
11 Items
Hip Hop History Month  |  Reagan Elam

Hip Hop 50: The Greatest Female Southern Rappers of All Time

Comment
heavily wrecked car close-up, severely damaged car bumper and hood after major accident, Huge dent in car body, reckless driving, tire intact insurance case, repairs needed after serious collision
News  |  tethomas

15-Year-Old Killed In Plano Crash

Comment
4:33
News  |  imjeremiahjones

Rewind Hustle: Rep. Jackson on Faith, Politics & His Father

Comment
20 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Boo-Lovin’ & Basketball: Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Memes & More From NBA All-Star Valentine’s Weekend 2026

Comment
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
3 Items
Entertainment  |  bigbink

Last Weekend To Win Cardi B Tickets On The Beat

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close