Victoria Monét Talks New Single, New Era of Softness And More

Victoria Monét is glowing, and her latest creative chapter reflects a deep, intentional shift toward vulnerability. During a recent and intimate sit-down with Jazzy Black on 97.9 The Beat, the celebrated artist opened up about her personal growth, her evolving sound, and the importance of showing up authentically for her community. From her fresh music releases to a highly anticipated stadium tour, Monét is empowering voices and redefining what it means to lead with love.

Leaning Into Femininity and Vulnerability

Fans know Monét for the fierce, clawed-out energy of her “Jaguar” era, where she fought hard to claim her rightful space in the industry. Now, she is embracing a different kind of strength. Her newest single, “Let Me,” marks a transition into pure femininity and softness.

Instead of leading with a tough exterior, Monét uses this new music to call in vulnerability. She wants her listeners and their partners to know that it is safe to bring their insecurities, baggage, and dark parts to the table. We often operate in spaces where we feel forced to suck it up and keep fighting. Monét reminds us that while we are strong, we all need a safe place to land. “Let Me” provides that exact sonic sanctuary, balancing soft vulnerability with a big-boss energy that makes you feel like a thousand-dollar bill.

Celebrating the Layers of Black Women

As a two-time NAACP Image Award winner, Monét champions diverse representation. She represents Black women in a beautifully layered way—soft, sexy, intelligent, spiritual, and joyful. For her, this representation comes naturally. She simply exists as she is, but she remains deeply intentional about advocating for the underdog and the misunderstood.

Monét actively pushes back against one-dimensional roles and stereotypes. She wants to celebrate diversity by highlighting the positive, multifaceted lives of Black women, whether they are lawyers, creatives, or simply individuals expressing their sensuality behind closed doors. By doing so, she opens doors for others and encourages us to support and celebrate each other.

A Masterclass on the Road

The journey ahead looks massive for Monét. She is gearing up to join Bruno Mars on a stadium tour in 2026, which will put her in front of massive crowds across Europe. Rather than just seeing it as a series of performances, she views this tour as a masterclass. After watching Mars connect with audiences during his Vegas residency, she wants to learn how to fill giant rooms not just vocally, but energetically. She is ready to study his showmanship and bring that electrifying, deeply personal connection to her own fans.

Leaving a Legacy for the Next Generation

Beyond the stage, Monét is exploring new ways to connect through her children’s book, Everywhere You Are. Music cannot always translate complex emotional concepts to a toddler, so she wrote this book to explain that love and presence are not always physical. Using the symbolism of the moon and stars, she teaches children—and adults—that the energetic presence of the people we love travels with us everywhere. It is a profound, comforting message for anyone missing a busy parent or mourning a loved one, and it perfectly aligns with her desire to create a lasting community impact.

Rooted in Spirit

None of this expansive growth happens without a solid foundation. Monét attributes her clear emotional flow and life alignment to her daily spiritual practices. She does not just talk about faith when it is time to accept an award; she lives it every single day. From observing Ramadan and practicing Tai Chi to daily prayer, she treats her spirituality with the same routine dedication as brushing her teeth. This constant energy work keeps her grounded, prevents everyday frustrations from taking over, and ensures she acts in alignment with love.

Victoria Monét is on an inclusive journey, inviting us all to grow, heal, and celebrate alongside her. Whether she is serenading a stadium, writing for our children, or simply sharing her truth on the radio, she remains a deeply connected force in our culture. Stream her new single “Let Me” and watch as she continues to lead with grace, power, and an open heart.