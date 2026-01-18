I.C.E. in North Texas

Understanding ICE Presence in North Texas — What’s Happening and How to Stay Informed

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continues to be active across North Texas,

especially around the Dallas–Fort Worth area. There has been increased attention and

concern recently, including local protests following a federal ICE officer-involved

shooting in Minneapolis that sparked nationwide reactions. [FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth]

Locally, ICE agents operate daily enforcement actions out of the Dallas field office,

and recent reporting indicates the office averages a high number of arrests — more

than 9,600 since late 2025 — with most involving people who have criminal records

or final removal orders. [NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth]

📍 Local Enforcement Landscape

• ICE continues its routine court check-ins and enforcement operations in North Texas,

including the Dallas field office. [KERA News]

• Community organizers report that even people arriving for regular check-ins have

sometimes been detained. [KERA News]

• Dallas itself has chosen not to enter into a 287(g) agreement that

would let local police enforce immigration law, while nearby counties like Denton and

cities like Keller have agreed to participate in limited federal immigration partnerships. [Dallas Express]

• There is ongoing local debate about how local police should or should not interact

with ICE when it comes to identifying or processing migrants. [KERA News]

⚖️ What We Know and What We Don’t

• ICE enforcement is focused on people with final orders, criminal convictions, or

pending removal orders, according to local ICE leadership. [NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth]

• Local police in Dallas have generally avoided taking on federal immigration duties,

and city leadership has publicly stated they will not partner with ICE for routine

enforcement. [KERA News]

• ICE officers use federal authority to make targeted arrests; these are not random

mass sweeps in most cases, and there’s no official evidence of widespread

neighborhood raids.

🛡️ How Individuals and Communities Can Stay Safe & Informed

1. Know Your Legal Rights

Whether you are a U.S. citizen or not, understanding your rights during any law

enforcement interaction is key. Organizations like the ACLU and local immigrant

legal aid groups offer “Know Your Rights” resources that explain:

Your right to remain silent Your right to refuse a search without a warrant Your right to ask for an attorney



2. Keep Trusted Contacts & Emergency Plans

It’s helpful for anyone — regardless of status — to have trusted emergency contacts

memorized and on file with family or close friends, including attorneys and local

consulates if applicable. The National Immigrant Justice Center and other legal

advocacy groups recommend planning for who you would call and what you’d do if

someone you know is detained. [WIRED]

3. Connect With Local Advocacy & Support Organizations

Community groups that support immigrants and families can be valuable resources.

Organizations like Vecinos Unidos DFW and immigrant rights centers

help track legal resources, rights information, and sometimes coordinate outreach

efforts during heightened enforcement periods.

4. Stick to Verified Information

There’s a lot of online chatter, rumors, and unverified reports — especially on

social media — about ICE sightings or alleged raids. The best protection against

misinformation is following trusted news outlets, official community groups, or

legal aid organizations rather than random internet posts or hearsay.

5. Stay Calm & Support Each Other

Community support can take many forms — sharing verified updates, checking in on

neighbors, helping people connect to lawyers, or simply being present for each

other without spreading fear. Acting with calm and care helps everyone stay safe.

✨ Final Note

While immigration enforcement continues in North Texas and around the U.S., the

current situation in DFW reflects a mix of routine enforcement, legal processes,

and local policy decisions. Staying informed through reliable sources, knowing

your rights, and building supportive networks helps individuals and families

maintain safety and awareness — fear not required.