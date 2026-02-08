North Texas / DFW School Walkouts & ICE — Feb 8–15, 2026

Students across North Texas campuses walked out to protest federal immigration enforcement policies.

School districts warned that walkouts during instructional time violate attendance rules and may face consequences.

The events highlight ongoing tensions around student civic engagement and school policy enforcement.

📍 North Texas / DFW School Walkouts & Federal Immigration Enforcement

Date Range: February 8–15, 2026

Across North Texas schools this week students took a stance and protested in connection to federal immigration enforcement, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). It focuses on where events occurred, how institutions responded, and what this reflects about youth engagement.

📅 Overview: What Happened in North Texas

Throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth region, students at several high schools exited classrooms during instructional hours to gather outside campuses in demonstrations connected to federal immigration enforcement. Participation ranged from small groups to more than 100 students at some locations.

These events occurred alongside statewide guidance from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) reminding districts of attendance requirements and cautioning against facilitating walkouts during the school day.

📍 Schools & Areas With Reported Activity

▶ Birdville ISD (Haltom High School)

Love National? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Students at Haltom High School walked out during the school day and gathered near campus. Administrators monitored the situation, and the district reiterated attendance policies.

▶ Forney ISD (Forney High School & North Forney High School)

More than 150 students reportedly participated in walkouts, standing along nearby roads with signs. District officials stated the walkouts were not sanctioned and that attendance rules remained in effect.

▶ Garland ISD (South Garland High School Area)

Videos and community reporting show students leaving class and gathering near campus in Garland ISD attendance zones. District communications reminded families that walkouts during instructional time are not permitted under district policy.

▶ Mesquite ISD (Regional Context)

Social Media videos notate Mesquite ISD campus walkouts including Horn HS, North Mesquite and Vanguard. Mesquite ISD serves communities directly adjacent to Garland and Dallas and is part of the broader North Texas region where demonstrations occurred.

📆 Timeline of Reported Events

Late January 2026

Student walkouts related to immigration enforcement begin appearing in multiple Texas cities, drawing statewide attention.

Student walkouts related to immigration enforcement begin appearing in multiple Texas cities, drawing statewide attention. Early February 2026

Walkouts expand across North Texas, including campuses in Tarrant and Kaufman counties.

Walkouts expand across North Texas, including campuses in Tarrant and Kaufman counties. Mid-Week (Feb 5–7)

Students at Forney ISD and Birdville ISD campuses leave class during instructional hours.

Students at Forney ISD and Birdville ISD campuses leave class during instructional hours. Feb 8–10

Garland ISD-area walkouts circulate via local video and community reporting.

Garland ISD-area walkouts circulate via local video and community reporting. Same Week

TEA issues warnings to districts statewide regarding walkouts and attendance compliance.

🏫 District & State Responses

Attendance Policies: Districts across North Texas reminded families that leaving class without permission may result in unexcused absences or disciplinary action.

Districts across North Texas reminded families that leaving class without permission may result in unexcused absences or disciplinary action. Texas Education Agency (TEA): The agency warned that districts facilitating walkouts during instructional time could face increased oversight, investigations, or funding consequences.

The agency warned that districts facilitating walkouts during instructional time could face increased oversight, investigations, or funding consequences. Safety Emphasis: School administrators noted their priority was maintaining student safety while enforcing existing policies.

🧠 What This Reflects About Youth in North Texas

These walkouts highlight a period of visible youth engagement with national issues within school settings. Students across the region demonstrated awareness of federal policy developments, while schools navigated how to respond within attendance, safety, and instructional requirements.

The week’s events reflect ongoing discussions about student expression during the school day, the role of public schools in responding to civic action, and how districts balance policy enforcement with student safety.

📚 Sources & Further Reading

This report documents publicly reported events and institutional responses without assigning motivation or advocacy.