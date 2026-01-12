Pooh Shiesty Arrested In Dallas Texas

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

UPDATED at January 12th 3:13 CST

Pooh Shiesty’s team reached out to ‘theneighborhoodtalk’, addressing the rumors about Pooh Shiesty being allegedly locked up again. Reports started circulating online that Williams was back in federal custody; however, his team chimed in saying those rumors are false and he is not currently incarcerated.



The confusion came from BenDaDons stream regarding a separate situation that was not about Pooh Shiesty, and from there, people misinterpreted the information about his original release date.

His team clarified that April 11 has always been his maximum release date and has always been that in the system.

Lontrell Williams, rap name Pooh Shiesty, has been arrested in Dallas, Texas. His expected release date is April 11, 2026.

Williams recently completed a sentence. He was actually released early after serving 3 years of his 5-year sentence. He was released on October 7th, 2025. He was serving time for a firearm charge with an incident that happened in 2020.

He also released his single titled FDO, short for first day out. Fans wonder if he was arrested due to some of the lyrics in the song.

The official cause of his arrest is currently unknown, only weeks after his release.

More info to come