Record-Breaking Rain In North Texas More Storms This Weekend

Wednesday night, North Texas experienced record-breaking rainfall and destructive storms. Going into Thursday, residents face a brief pause before a second round of severe weather arrives for the weekend. However, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger throughout Thursday, while Thursday’s weather is not expected to be severe, lightning along with high winds up to 30 mph remain the primary hazard.

Resident can expect temperatures to remain 10- 20 degrees above average with high winds in the 70s to mid-80s. As a more significant severe weather threat arrives Friday afternoon, it’s expected to linger through the weekend, bringing a threat of large hail up to 2 inches along with damaging winds reaching up to 75 mph and the possibility of a few tornadoes. The greatest potential for these storms will be north of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The national weather service confirmed that Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport recorded Wednesday’s rain at 1.55 inches, which shattered the previous record of 1,27 inches since 1937, while the airport saw historic levels, neighboring suburbs such as Mesquite, Seagoville, and Wills Point were hit harder, reporting between 4-8 inches of rain in a matter of hours.

Heavy rain also triggered dangerous flash flooding, mostly on the northbound I-45 near East Palestine Street in Hutchins. Witnesses say the interstate looked like a river, with several vehicles becoming disabled in the high water.

First responders performed multiple high-water rescues for homes and vehicles. Officials say that some people were trapped in their homes as water levels rapidly rose.

This same night, fire crews in Fort Worth also battled a massive house fire that’s believed to have started from a lightning strike. Witnesses reported seeing the lightning hit the two-story home, which was engulfed in flames shortly after.

As the weather picks back up this weekend, make sure you’re staying safe and off the streets unless necessary.

