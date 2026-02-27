Listen Live
David & Tamela Mann Shine on Hustle Theatre

Published on February 27, 2026
The Morning Hustle Theatre Graphic
Source: Reach Media / other

Hustle Theatre Brings Laughter with David & Tamela Mann on The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle continues to captivate with its hilarious comedy segment, Hustle Theatre. This week’s episode, titled “Who Invented Shaking?”, featured the dynamic husband-and-wife duo, David and Tamela Mann, as guest actors. Known for their impeccable comedic timing and chemistry, the Manns brought their signature flair to the skit, leaving listeners in stitches.

Set in Harlem during the 1920s, the skit follows the sanctified Silus and Bula as they pay a surprise visit to their son, Junior, only to uncover a scandalous secret. The Manns’ portrayal of the over-the-top, sanctimonious parents was both relatable and uproarious, as they navigated themes of family, tradition, and generational clashes with a comedic twist.

The Hustle Theatre segment is a fan-favorite on The Morning Hustle, blending humor with cultural storytelling. Listeners can catch Hustle Theatre and other engaging segments by tuning in to The Morning Hustle.

David & Tamela Mann Shine on Hustle Theatre was originally published on themorninghustle.com

