Source: Reach Media / other

Hustle Theatre Brings Laughter with David & Tamela Mann on The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle continues to captivate with its hilarious comedy segment, Hustle Theatre. This week’s episode, titled “Who Invented Shaking?”, featured the dynamic husband-and-wife duo, David and Tamela Mann, as guest actors. Known for their impeccable comedic timing and chemistry, the Manns brought their signature flair to the skit, leaving listeners in stitches.

✕

Set in Harlem during the 1920s, the skit follows the sanctified Silus and Bula as they pay a surprise visit to their son, Junior, only to uncover a scandalous secret. The Manns’ portrayal of the over-the-top, sanctimonious parents was both relatable and uproarious, as they navigated themes of family, tradition, and generational clashes with a comedic twist.

The Hustle Theatre segment is a fan-favorite on The Morning Hustle, blending humor with cultural storytelling. Listeners can catch Hustle Theatre and other engaging segments by tuning in to The Morning Hustle.

David & Tamela Mann Shine on Hustle Theatre was originally published on themorninghustle.com