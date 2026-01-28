Three Young Brothers Tragically Drown In Icy Texas Pond

Source: Alexandra Scotcher / Getty

Tragedy struck in Bonham, Texas, where 3 young brothers, ages 6,8 & 9, died during the winter storm. On Monday, north of Bonham, the 3 boys were across the street from a house where they were staying when they fell into an icy private pond.

It was a rural community of about 10,00 people close to the Oklahoma border. First responders and a neighbor pulled the two older boys from the water while the youngest sibling was recovered after a more extensive search, according to the sheriff.

Their mother, Cheyenne Hangaman, says that she tried to save her sons after the boy’s sister told her that they were in the pond.

Cheyenne said “I start running towards the pond and I jump in and I try to save them — also trying to keep myself alive because the water is freezing,” she says that her body locked up as soon as she jumped in. going on to say “I couldn’t really hardly do anything, It was just one of me and three of them. And they were all needing me at one time, and I couldn’t — I just couldn’t save them.”

Cheyenne said that a man ended up coming to help by throwing her a rope to get her out of the pond.

All three of the boys were in elementary school in the Bonham Independent School District, where the district had canceled school due to the weather.

The district superintendent, Lance Hamlin, said in a letter to parents, “We are devastated by this unimaginable loss, and our thoughts are with the family, friends, and all who knew and loved these children.”

On Tuesday, a layer of ice still covered much of the small pond in a wooded area. More than 40 deaths have been reported in the states affected by this winter storm.

