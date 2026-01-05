Listen Live
Close
Local

AT&T Moving Headquarters From Dallas To Plano: What It Means

AT&T Moving Headquarters From Dallas To Plano: What It Means

AT&T plans to move its corporate headquarters from downtown Dallas to a new Plano campus by 2028. Here’s how the move could impact jobs, property values, and the city’s economy.

Published on January 5, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

AT&T Store In San Diego
Source: Kevin Carter / Getty

AT&T is moving its corporate headquarters from Dallas to Plano. AT&T says it will have a new 54-acre campus on Legacy Drive in a plan that will allow it to consolidate its offices from across the metroplex in one place. They could be moving as soon as the first half of 2028.

TRENDING: Student Loan Debt in 2026

Here’s what it means for Dallas: the city and business leaders in downtown have fought to keep AT&T here. This has been going on for a while, as rumors circulated that they were looking for a Plano location, and here’s why. A study from BCG commissioned by Downtown Dallas Inc. found that downtown property values will go down by 30% if AT&T leaves, which is a $2.7 billion decrease in property values and a 62 million annual loss in property taxes for the city of Dallas.

Plus, it has a downward ripple effect too, as all those employees who come to work in downtown Dallas won’t be coming downtown anymore. wg=hich means the places that they go to lunch won’t be serving as many lunches anymore. Which means that the streets in downtown Dallas that are filled with cars and foot traffic moving from offices to restaurants to meetings will have thousands fewer people doing that.

Locals have mixed emotions about the move; some say good riddance, others say downtown has become scary and dangerous to walk around in, and they fear that with the move, there won’t be any corporate pressure to make the area better.  Time will tell what this means for the future of downtown Dallas.

TRENDING: IRS Updates Mileage Tax Rates for 2026: What You Need to Know

SEE ALSO

AT&T Moving Headquarters From Dallas To Plano: What It Means was originally published on majic945.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Explaining The Beef Between Adin Ross & Doechii

Hip-Hop Wired
The 35th Annual Gotham Film Awards - Arrivals

A$AP Rocky Drops Teaser For "Punk Rocky" Video Starring Winona Ryder

Hip-Hop Wired
Jackson State University STARRY FIZZ FEST 2024

Lil Durk Trial Heats Up As Prosecutors Say Cooperating Witnesses Will Testify

Hip-Hop Wired
Kingpin Bowling Art Basel Edition

Celina Powell Strikes Again, This Time With Offset

Hip-Hop Wired

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close