AT&T Moving Headquarters From Dallas To Plano: What It Means

AT&T is moving its corporate headquarters from Dallas to Plano. AT&T says it will have a new 54-acre campus on Legacy Drive in a plan that will allow it to consolidate its offices from across the metroplex in one place. They could be moving as soon as the first half of 2028.

Here’s what it means for Dallas: the city and business leaders in downtown have fought to keep AT&T here. This has been going on for a while, as rumors circulated that they were looking for a Plano location, and here’s why. A study from BCG commissioned by Downtown Dallas Inc. found that downtown property values will go down by 30% if AT&T leaves, which is a $2.7 billion decrease in property values and a 62 million annual loss in property taxes for the city of Dallas.

Plus, it has a downward ripple effect too, as all those employees who come to work in downtown Dallas won’t be coming downtown anymore. wg=hich means the places that they go to lunch won’t be serving as many lunches anymore. Which means that the streets in downtown Dallas that are filled with cars and foot traffic moving from offices to restaurants to meetings will have thousands fewer people doing that.

Locals have mixed emotions about the move; some say good riddance, others say downtown has become scary and dangerous to walk around in, and they fear that with the move, there won’t be any corporate pressure to make the area better. Time will tell what this means for the future of downtown Dallas.

